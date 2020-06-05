All apartments in West Hollywood
1342 N Crescent Heights Boulevard
1342 N Crescent Heights Boulevard

1342 North Crescent Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1342 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
In the heart of West Hollywood. Walking distance to Sunset Blvd. where you can find some of best restaurants, shopping, and entertainment in LA, the West Hollywood 1940s-style Vicinity complex is a perfect place to call home! From the beautiful landscapes and modern courtyard area, you will enjoy this amazing and breathtaking top unit that is not only move-in ready, but every corner is stunning and professionally designed. Features include: an open floor plan, wood flooring, recessed lighting, updated kitchen, fireplace, brand new kitchen/appliances that opens to dining area, updated bathroom, a large bedroom, privacy, washer/dryer in unit, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1342 N Crescent Heights Boulevard have any available units?
1342 N Crescent Heights Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1342 N Crescent Heights Boulevard have?
Some of 1342 N Crescent Heights Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1342 N Crescent Heights Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1342 N Crescent Heights Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1342 N Crescent Heights Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1342 N Crescent Heights Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1342 N Crescent Heights Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1342 N Crescent Heights Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1342 N Crescent Heights Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1342 N Crescent Heights Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1342 N Crescent Heights Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1342 N Crescent Heights Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1342 N Crescent Heights Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1342 N Crescent Heights Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1342 N Crescent Heights Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1342 N Crescent Heights Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1342 N Crescent Heights Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1342 N Crescent Heights Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
