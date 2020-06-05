1342 N Crescent Heights Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

In the heart of West Hollywood. Walking distance to Sunset Blvd. where you can find some of best restaurants, shopping, and entertainment in LA, the West Hollywood 1940s-style Vicinity complex is a perfect place to call home! From the beautiful landscapes and modern courtyard area, you will enjoy this amazing and breathtaking top unit that is not only move-in ready, but every corner is stunning and professionally designed. Features include: an open floor plan, wood flooring, recessed lighting, updated kitchen, fireplace, brand new kitchen/appliances that opens to dining area, updated bathroom, a large bedroom, privacy, washer/dryer in unit, and much more.