Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

A RARE CHANCE TO LEASE AT THE CHATEAU BRITTANY! ENTERING THROUGH PRIVATE GATES TO AN AMAZING COURTYARD SETTING AWAITS A MAGICAL, LUSH GREEN GARDEN, RUNNING WATER STREAM WITH POND, POOL AND SPA. PROVIDED WITHIN IS A PEACEFUL RELAXING ENVIRONMENT IN THE MIDDLE OF WEST HOLLYWOOD.THE ONE-BEDROOM IS LOCATED AT THE GROUND FLOOR IN THIS VERY PRIVATE COMPLEX WHICH DEFINES CHARACTER AND CHARM!