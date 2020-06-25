1264 OZETA Terrace

Amenities

AVAILABLE ONLY FROM 9/1/2019 THROUGH 2/1/2020. Views! Views! Views! Enter directly from elevator into this stunningly redone "Sunset Plaza adjacent" penthouse with private rooftop garden and bonus library/sleeping loft. Two bedrooms plus loft with "Murphy Bed" -- sleeps six people total. Main living area includes hardwood floors, working fireplace, southwest facing deck, kitchen with marble counters and stainless steel appliances. Master suite with decorative fireplace, en suite bath, double closets and barn door enclosure. Guest room with pull-out sleeping sofa. Dramatic spiral staircase leads to loft and tranquil, private rooftop garden with Hollywood Hills/Downtown views. The perfect city sanctuary -- just minutes from Sunset Plaza shops and restaurants. Amenities include weekly three-hour maid service, gardner, wi-fi and cable with HBO. Please call for details.