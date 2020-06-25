All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:34 AM

1264 OZETA Terrace

1264 Ozeta Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1264 Ozeta Terrace, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE ONLY FROM 9/1/2019 THROUGH 2/1/2020. Views! Views! Views! Enter directly from elevator into this stunningly redone "Sunset Plaza adjacent" penthouse with private rooftop garden and bonus library/sleeping loft. Two bedrooms plus loft with "Murphy Bed" -- sleeps six people total. Main living area includes hardwood floors, working fireplace, southwest facing deck, kitchen with marble counters and stainless steel appliances. Master suite with decorative fireplace, en suite bath, double closets and barn door enclosure. Guest room with pull-out sleeping sofa. Dramatic spiral staircase leads to loft and tranquil, private rooftop garden with Hollywood Hills/Downtown views. The perfect city sanctuary -- just minutes from Sunset Plaza shops and restaurants. Amenities include weekly three-hour maid service, gardner, wi-fi and cable with HBO. Please call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1264 OZETA Terrace have any available units?
1264 OZETA Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1264 OZETA Terrace have?
Some of 1264 OZETA Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1264 OZETA Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1264 OZETA Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1264 OZETA Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1264 OZETA Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1264 OZETA Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1264 OZETA Terrace offers parking.
Does 1264 OZETA Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1264 OZETA Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1264 OZETA Terrace have a pool?
No, 1264 OZETA Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1264 OZETA Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1264 OZETA Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1264 OZETA Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1264 OZETA Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 1264 OZETA Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1264 OZETA Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
