1248 N Laurel #202

Free RENT- 2weeks free rent upon move-in to this prime West Hollywood luxury condo ! In one of the best West Hollywood locations, 1.5 blocks south of the Sunset Strip and the same distance from Santa Monica Blvd., this chic luxury condo has it all! Spacious 3 bedroom open floor plan, large living area w/ fireplace and an amazing 475 sf. west-facing walk-out covered patio space. Kitchen w/ quartz counters, stainless appliances, and wine fridge. Separate private patio for 2 bedrooms as well. 2 side-by-side parking spots in secure garage with elevator to your floor. Rooftop deck with panoramic views. Submit on pets. No smoking . This condo offers the privacy and luxury you have been looking for! 1 year minimum lease. 100 steps to the Heart of Sunset Blvd !!! And Whole Foods.....