1230 Horn Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:51 AM

1230 Horn Avenue

1230 Horn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1230 Horn Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
pool table
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
Wonderful South facing 1-bedroom condo in an amazing location - walking distance to Sunset Strip.

Featuring bamboo floors, crown molding and recessed lighting throughout with a fireplace in the living room and a spacious balcony. The beautiful kitchen has Italian cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and Caesarstone countertops and is close to the separate dining area. Washer/Dryer in the unit and a custom-built walk-in closet complete this fantastic space!

Building common area have just been remodeled and amenities include a pool, spa, sauna, billiard room, dog run, roof deck and guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 Horn Avenue have any available units?
1230 Horn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1230 Horn Avenue have?
Some of 1230 Horn Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 Horn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1230 Horn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 Horn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1230 Horn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1230 Horn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1230 Horn Avenue offers parking.
Does 1230 Horn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1230 Horn Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 Horn Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1230 Horn Avenue has a pool.
Does 1230 Horn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1230 Horn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 Horn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 Horn Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1230 Horn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1230 Horn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

