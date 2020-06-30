1230 Horn Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool pool table guest parking hot tub sauna

Wonderful South facing 1-bedroom condo in an amazing location - walking distance to Sunset Strip.



Featuring bamboo floors, crown molding and recessed lighting throughout with a fireplace in the living room and a spacious balcony. The beautiful kitchen has Italian cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and Caesarstone countertops and is close to the separate dining area. Washer/Dryer in the unit and a custom-built walk-in closet complete this fantastic space!



Building common area have just been remodeled and amenities include a pool, spa, sauna, billiard room, dog run, roof deck and guest parking.