West Hollywood, CA
1215 North GENESEE Avenue
1215 North GENESEE Avenue

1215 North Genesee Avenue
Location

1215 North Genesee Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Quintessential West Hollywood Bungalow! This newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath single family home with oversized backyard for outdoor play and entertainment offers large open living space with living room, dining area and open kitchen concept. Marbled quartz counter tops, newly tiled backsplash, new cabinetry, lighting, flooring and appliances (including washer & dryer), plus central heat and air. French doors open on to back deck and large, beautifully landscaped yard with trellis and storage shed, gated and hedged for your privacy. Fantastic central location close to Whole Foods, the Grove, shops, parks, restaurants and nightlife!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 North GENESEE Avenue have any available units?
1215 North GENESEE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1215 North GENESEE Avenue have?
Some of 1215 North GENESEE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 North GENESEE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1215 North GENESEE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 North GENESEE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1215 North GENESEE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1215 North GENESEE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1215 North GENESEE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1215 North GENESEE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 North GENESEE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 North GENESEE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1215 North GENESEE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1215 North GENESEE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1215 North GENESEE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 North GENESEE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 North GENESEE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 North GENESEE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1215 North GENESEE Avenue has units with air conditioning.
