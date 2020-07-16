1215 North GENESEE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Quintessential West Hollywood Bungalow! This newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath single family home with oversized backyard for outdoor play and entertainment offers large open living space with living room, dining area and open kitchen concept. Marbled quartz counter tops, newly tiled backsplash, new cabinetry, lighting, flooring and appliances (including washer & dryer), plus central heat and air. French doors open on to back deck and large, beautifully landscaped yard with trellis and storage shed, gated and hedged for your privacy. Fantastic central location close to Whole Foods, the Grove, shops, parks, restaurants and nightlife!