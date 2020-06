Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Newly remodelled 1 Bedroom, 1 bath unit with spacious balcony, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floor.

In-building laundry.

Gated building with covered parking.

In a central location in WeHo, with access to restaurants, shopping centers, freeways,etc.



To apply, use this link with property code 9277:

https://lbpm.com/apartment-rental-application/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.