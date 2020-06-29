All apartments in West Hollywood
1208 N Crescent Heights.
1208 N Crescent Heights

1208 North Crescent Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1208 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Welcome to one of the hottest properties in West Hollywood. This unit offers handsome new wood flooring, brand new remodeled showers with carrera tile, new chic light fixtures, and amazing natural light that offers pleasant views over well groomed landscaping. The kitchen is nothing short of a cooks paradise, with all new appliances, cabinets, and sleek countertops. This unit offers dual master bedrooms great for any young family or working professionals. Being walking distance to local hot spots such as restaurants and bars is a major selling point. In a matter of minutes you can be enjoying dinner at Laurel Hardware or having brunch and mimosas and The Hudson.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1208 N Crescent Heights have any available units?
1208 N Crescent Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
Is 1208 N Crescent Heights currently offering any rent specials?
1208 N Crescent Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 N Crescent Heights pet-friendly?
No, 1208 N Crescent Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1208 N Crescent Heights offer parking?
No, 1208 N Crescent Heights does not offer parking.
Does 1208 N Crescent Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 N Crescent Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 N Crescent Heights have a pool?
No, 1208 N Crescent Heights does not have a pool.
Does 1208 N Crescent Heights have accessible units?
No, 1208 N Crescent Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 N Crescent Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 N Crescent Heights does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 N Crescent Heights have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 N Crescent Heights does not have units with air conditioning.

