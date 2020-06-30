1203 N. Sweetzer Ave., #109

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill sauna

Stunning renovated apartment in the Heart of West Hollywood! - Welcome to 1203 N Sweetzer Ave!



This large, 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is centrally located in the heart of West Hollywood with a light, airy open floor plan and modern finishes. Sweetzer is only 1 block from Santa Monica Blvd. and the trendy restaurants and bars that West Hollywood has to offer!



***Contact Shirley Martinez at 323-404-1383 or shirley@crescent-canyon.com to schedule a tour.***



This condo has been thoughtfully updated to include a modern, clean aesthetic. The open floor plan gives plenty of sundrenched living space with large windows. The unit has hardwood flooring throughout and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The building has controlled access, lots of amenities and 2 covered parking spaces!



Centrally located to take advantage of all that Los Angeles has to offer. 1203 N Sweetzer Ave is in the West Hollywood neighborhood and minutes to Hollywood, Downtown, and Beverly Hills! The Santa Monica Blvd /Sweetzer bus stop is only 1 block away.



FEATURES

Open concept floorplan

Recently renovated

Hardwood flooring throughout

Private balcony

Custom white window shutters

Stainless steel appliances

Dishwasher & gas stove/range

Gray stone kitchen countertops

New bathroom sink, vanity, floor tiles

Huge closets with plenty of additional storage space

Walk in closet

Custom light fixtures in each room

Central A/C and heat

On site washer/dryer unit

2 covered parking spots

Controlled access building

Community BBQ, Dining area, Gym, Sauna room, and Pool!



91 Walk score Walkers Paradise - daily errands do not require a car

63 transit score Good Transit - many nearby public transportation options

62 bike score Bikeable- Some bike infrastructure.



***Contact Shirley Martinez at 323-404-1383 or shirley@crescent-canyon.com to schedule a tour.***



Professionally managed by Crescent Canyon Management. A truly modern rental experience: Apply online, sign your lease online, pay rent online.



Welcome home!



(RLNE5670635)