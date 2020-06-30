1203 N. Sweetzer Ave., #109

Amenities
Stunning renovated apartment in the Heart of West Hollywood! - Welcome to 1203 N Sweetzer Ave!
This large, 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is centrally located in the heart of West Hollywood with a light, airy open floor plan and modern finishes. Sweetzer is only 1 block from Santa Monica Blvd. and the trendy restaurants and bars that West Hollywood has to offer!
***Contact Shirley Martinez at 323-404-1383 or shirley@crescent-canyon.com to schedule a tour.***
This condo has been thoughtfully updated to include a modern, clean aesthetic. The open floor plan gives plenty of sundrenched living space with large windows. The unit has hardwood flooring throughout and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The building has controlled access, lots of amenities and 2 covered parking spaces!
Centrally located to take advantage of all that Los Angeles has to offer. 1203 N Sweetzer Ave is in the West Hollywood neighborhood and minutes to Hollywood, Downtown, and Beverly Hills! The Santa Monica Blvd /Sweetzer bus stop is only 1 block away.
FEATURES
Open concept floorplan
Recently renovated
Hardwood flooring throughout
Private balcony
Custom white window shutters
Stainless steel appliances
Dishwasher & gas stove/range
Gray stone kitchen countertops
New bathroom sink, vanity, floor tiles
Huge closets with plenty of additional storage space
Walk in closet
Custom light fixtures in each room
Central A/C and heat
On site washer/dryer unit
2 covered parking spots
Controlled access building
Community BBQ, Dining area, Gym, Sauna room, and Pool!
91 Walk score Walkers Paradise - daily errands do not require a car
63 transit score Good Transit - many nearby public transportation options
62 bike score Bikeable- Some bike infrastructure.
Professionally managed by Crescent Canyon Management. A truly modern rental experience: Apply online, sign your lease online, pay rent online.
Welcome home!
