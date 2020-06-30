All apartments in West Hollywood
1203 N. Sweetzer Ave., #109

1203 North Sweetzer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1203 North Sweetzer Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
sauna
Stunning renovated apartment in the Heart of West Hollywood! - Welcome to 1203 N Sweetzer Ave!

This large, 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is centrally located in the heart of West Hollywood with a light, airy open floor plan and modern finishes. Sweetzer is only 1 block from Santa Monica Blvd. and the trendy restaurants and bars that West Hollywood has to offer!

***Contact Shirley Martinez at 323-404-1383 or shirley@crescent-canyon.com to schedule a tour.***

This condo has been thoughtfully updated to include a modern, clean aesthetic. The open floor plan gives plenty of sundrenched living space with large windows. The unit has hardwood flooring throughout and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The building has controlled access, lots of amenities and 2 covered parking spaces!

Centrally located to take advantage of all that Los Angeles has to offer. 1203 N Sweetzer Ave is in the West Hollywood neighborhood and minutes to Hollywood, Downtown, and Beverly Hills! The Santa Monica Blvd /Sweetzer bus stop is only 1 block away.

FEATURES
Open concept floorplan
Recently renovated
Hardwood flooring throughout
Private balcony
Custom white window shutters
Stainless steel appliances
Dishwasher & gas stove/range
Gray stone kitchen countertops
New bathroom sink, vanity, floor tiles
Huge closets with plenty of additional storage space
Walk in closet
Custom light fixtures in each room
Central A/C and heat
On site washer/dryer unit
2 covered parking spots
Controlled access building
Community BBQ, Dining area, Gym, Sauna room, and Pool!

91 Walk score Walkers Paradise - daily errands do not require a car
63 transit score Good Transit - many nearby public transportation options
62 bike score Bikeable- Some bike infrastructure.

***Contact Shirley Martinez at 323-404-1383 or shirley@crescent-canyon.com to schedule a tour.***

Professionally managed by Crescent Canyon Management. A truly modern rental experience: Apply online, sign your lease online, pay rent online.

Welcome home!

(RLNE5670635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 N. Sweetzer Ave., #109 have any available units?
1203 N. Sweetzer Ave., #109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1203 N. Sweetzer Ave., #109 have?
Some of 1203 N. Sweetzer Ave., #109's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 N. Sweetzer Ave., #109 currently offering any rent specials?
1203 N. Sweetzer Ave., #109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 N. Sweetzer Ave., #109 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1203 N. Sweetzer Ave., #109 is pet friendly.
Does 1203 N. Sweetzer Ave., #109 offer parking?
Yes, 1203 N. Sweetzer Ave., #109 offers parking.
Does 1203 N. Sweetzer Ave., #109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1203 N. Sweetzer Ave., #109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 N. Sweetzer Ave., #109 have a pool?
Yes, 1203 N. Sweetzer Ave., #109 has a pool.
Does 1203 N. Sweetzer Ave., #109 have accessible units?
No, 1203 N. Sweetzer Ave., #109 does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 N. Sweetzer Ave., #109 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1203 N. Sweetzer Ave., #109 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1203 N. Sweetzer Ave., #109 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1203 N. Sweetzer Ave., #109 has units with air conditioning.

