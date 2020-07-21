1140 Alta Loma Rd. Unit 103

Amenities
PRIME WEHO LOCATION CONDO Conveniently between Sunset Strip and Santa Monica Blvd - PRIME WEHO LOCATION CONDO large 1 Bed+Den 1.5 Bath Located Conveniently between Sunset Strip and Santa Monica Blvd. Large 1 BED + DEN + 1.5 BATH condo steps from the pool. Double door entry, Open floor plan with a spacious remodeled kitchen, master bedroom suite with master bath that has updated Double sink marble counter top vanity, separate private room with toilet, updated glass shower, separate tub and walk-in closet. Powder room, den, hardwood floor, tiles, Washer/Dryer in the unit, 2 SIDE BY SIDE UNDERGROUND PARKING and updated lobby entrance and hallway. Steps from Sunset Strip.
(RLNE3132675)