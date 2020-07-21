1140 Alta Loma Rd. Unit 103

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed lobby pet friendly

PRIME WEHO LOCATION CONDO Conveniently between Sunset Strip and Santa Monica Blvd - PRIME WEHO LOCATION CONDO large 1 Bed+Den 1.5 Bath Located Conveniently between Sunset Strip and Santa Monica Blvd. Large 1 BED + DEN + 1.5 BATH condo steps from the pool. Double door entry, Open floor plan with a spacious remodeled kitchen, master bedroom suite with master bath that has updated Double sink marble counter top vanity, separate private room with toilet, updated glass shower, separate tub and walk-in closet. Powder room, den, hardwood floor, tiles, Washer/Dryer in the unit, 2 SIDE BY SIDE UNDERGROUND PARKING and updated lobby entrance and hallway. Steps from Sunset Strip.



