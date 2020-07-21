All apartments in West Hollywood
1140 Alta Loma Rd. Unit 103
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

1140 Alta Loma Rd. Unit 103

1140 Alta Loma Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1140 Alta Loma Rd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
lobby
pet friendly
PRIME WEHO LOCATION CONDO Conveniently between Sunset Strip and Santa Monica Blvd - PRIME WEHO LOCATION CONDO large 1 Bed+Den 1.5 Bath Located Conveniently between Sunset Strip and Santa Monica Blvd. Large 1 BED + DEN + 1.5 BATH condo steps from the pool. Double door entry, Open floor plan with a spacious remodeled kitchen, master bedroom suite with master bath that has updated Double sink marble counter top vanity, separate private room with toilet, updated glass shower, separate tub and walk-in closet. Powder room, den, hardwood floor, tiles, Washer/Dryer in the unit, 2 SIDE BY SIDE UNDERGROUND PARKING and updated lobby entrance and hallway. Steps from Sunset Strip.

(RLNE3132675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 Alta Loma Rd. Unit 103 have any available units?
1140 Alta Loma Rd. Unit 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1140 Alta Loma Rd. Unit 103 have?
Some of 1140 Alta Loma Rd. Unit 103's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 Alta Loma Rd. Unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
1140 Alta Loma Rd. Unit 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 Alta Loma Rd. Unit 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1140 Alta Loma Rd. Unit 103 is pet friendly.
Does 1140 Alta Loma Rd. Unit 103 offer parking?
Yes, 1140 Alta Loma Rd. Unit 103 offers parking.
Does 1140 Alta Loma Rd. Unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1140 Alta Loma Rd. Unit 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 Alta Loma Rd. Unit 103 have a pool?
Yes, 1140 Alta Loma Rd. Unit 103 has a pool.
Does 1140 Alta Loma Rd. Unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 1140 Alta Loma Rd. Unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 Alta Loma Rd. Unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 Alta Loma Rd. Unit 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1140 Alta Loma Rd. Unit 103 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1140 Alta Loma Rd. Unit 103 has units with air conditioning.
