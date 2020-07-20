All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 1131 North FORMOSA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
1131 North FORMOSA Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1131 North FORMOSA Avenue

1131 North Formosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1131 North Formosa Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 3 story townhome property located in a prime West Hollywood neighborhood. Featuring 2 bedrooms both with an en-suite, guest powder room on the main level. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet with hidden safe, the inviting recently renovated bathroom features a large soaking tub with massaging jets. Open living area includes polished concrete flooring and a gas fireplace. Large kitchen with breakfast counter, gas stove, dishwasher and ample counter and cabinet space. Home has extensive outdoor space with balconies off of every living area and a private rooftop terrace with 180 degree views of the Hollywood Hills. Washer and dryer in unit. 2 side by side garage parking, additional private storage unit in garage and a security entrance to building. Walk score 92. Walking distance to Jones and the West Hollywood Gateway shopping center. This property is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 North FORMOSA Avenue have any available units?
1131 North FORMOSA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1131 North FORMOSA Avenue have?
Some of 1131 North FORMOSA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 North FORMOSA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1131 North FORMOSA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 North FORMOSA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1131 North FORMOSA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1131 North FORMOSA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1131 North FORMOSA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1131 North FORMOSA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1131 North FORMOSA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 North FORMOSA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1131 North FORMOSA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1131 North FORMOSA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1131 North FORMOSA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 North FORMOSA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1131 North FORMOSA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 North FORMOSA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 North FORMOSA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Villa Sevilla
1342 North Harper Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CA
Culver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts