1131 North FORMOSA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 3 story townhome property located in a prime West Hollywood neighborhood. Featuring 2 bedrooms both with an en-suite, guest powder room on the main level. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet with hidden safe, the inviting recently renovated bathroom features a large soaking tub with massaging jets. Open living area includes polished concrete flooring and a gas fireplace. Large kitchen with breakfast counter, gas stove, dishwasher and ample counter and cabinet space. Home has extensive outdoor space with balconies off of every living area and a private rooftop terrace with 180 degree views of the Hollywood Hills. Washer and dryer in unit. 2 side by side garage parking, additional private storage unit in garage and a security entrance to building. Walk score 92. Walking distance to Jones and the West Hollywood Gateway shopping center. This property is a must see!