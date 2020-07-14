All apartments in West Hollywood
1131 Alta Loma Rd.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:05 PM

1131 Alta Loma Rd

1131 Alta Loma Road ·
Location

1131 Alta Loma Road, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Intellirent

1 Bedroom

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$4,100

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1131 Alta Loma Rd have any available units?
1131 Alta Loma Rd has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1131 Alta Loma Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Alta Loma Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Alta Loma Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1131 Alta Loma Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1131 Alta Loma Rd offer parking?
No, 1131 Alta Loma Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1131 Alta Loma Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 Alta Loma Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Alta Loma Rd have a pool?
No, 1131 Alta Loma Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1131 Alta Loma Rd have accessible units?
No, 1131 Alta Loma Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 Alta Loma Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 Alta Loma Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 Alta Loma Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 Alta Loma Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

