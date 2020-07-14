Sign Up
1131 Alta Loma Rd.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:05 PM
1131 Alta Loma Rd
1131 Alta Loma Road
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1131 Alta Loma Road, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 407 · Avail. now
$4,100
1 Bed · 2 Bath
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1131 Alta Loma Rd have any available units?
1131 Alta Loma Rd has a unit available for $4,100 per month.
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 1131 Alta Loma Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Alta Loma Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Alta Loma Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1131 Alta Loma Rd is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in West Hollywood
.
Does 1131 Alta Loma Rd offer parking?
No, 1131 Alta Loma Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1131 Alta Loma Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 Alta Loma Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Alta Loma Rd have a pool?
No, 1131 Alta Loma Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1131 Alta Loma Rd have accessible units?
No, 1131 Alta Loma Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 Alta Loma Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 Alta Loma Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 Alta Loma Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 Alta Loma Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
