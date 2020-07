Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Centrally located, this entirely remodeled 2-story rear unit duplex is available for short or long term lease. Spacious and bright, this gated home features a sun-filled kitchen and living area overlooking the patio and 2 bedrooms, 1 on each level. Walking distance to shops, markets, and places of worship. Front unit is also available for lease.