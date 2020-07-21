All apartments in West Hollywood
1112 North OLIVE Drive

1112 N Olive Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1112 N Olive Dr, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Prime West Hollywood top floor unit with full-length balcony. This upgraded space offers a beautifully renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and newly designed tiled baths. The Master bedroom steps out onto the expanded covered balcony providing peaceful views of the canyon above. Both sizeable bedrooms offer large closets with built-in organization. Throughout the unit there is dark wood floors, crown molding and plenty of western facing sunlight. This charming WeHo building offers a secured entrance, community washer and dryer, two-car tandem covered parking and permit parking for guests. Start your summer off right in this highly accessible neighborhood, minutes to the hip, local bars and restaurants from West Hollywood to the Sunset Strip. Walk score 93, Transit score 63, Bike score 53. Vacant and move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 North OLIVE Drive have any available units?
1112 North OLIVE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1112 North OLIVE Drive have?
Some of 1112 North OLIVE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 North OLIVE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1112 North OLIVE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 North OLIVE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1112 North OLIVE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1112 North OLIVE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1112 North OLIVE Drive offers parking.
Does 1112 North OLIVE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 North OLIVE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 North OLIVE Drive have a pool?
No, 1112 North OLIVE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1112 North OLIVE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1112 North OLIVE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 North OLIVE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 North OLIVE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 North OLIVE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 North OLIVE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
