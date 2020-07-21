1112 North OLIVE Drive

Amenities

Prime West Hollywood top floor unit with full-length balcony. This upgraded space offers a beautifully renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and newly designed tiled baths. The Master bedroom steps out onto the expanded covered balcony providing peaceful views of the canyon above. Both sizeable bedrooms offer large closets with built-in organization. Throughout the unit there is dark wood floors, crown molding and plenty of western facing sunlight. This charming WeHo building offers a secured entrance, community washer and dryer, two-car tandem covered parking and permit parking for guests. Start your summer off right in this highly accessible neighborhood, minutes to the hip, local bars and restaurants from West Hollywood to the Sunset Strip. Walk score 93, Transit score 63, Bike score 53. Vacant and move-in ready!