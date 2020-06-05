All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 1045 North KINGS Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
1045 North KINGS Road
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:41 AM

1045 North KINGS Road

1045 North Kings Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1045 North Kings Road, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
A+ Location! Lovely and bright unit situated in West Hollywood. This spacious remodeled unit opens to a beautiful open floor plan. Living, dining, kitchen area with granite counters, stainless appliances. Additional features wood flooring and lovely balcony off of the living room overlooking trees and greenery. The master suite has an elegant mirror accent wall, large closet, beautiful new bathroom with vanity sink & glass shower. Guest bedrooms has large walk in closet and new bathroom with a tub. The unit is located in a great building with a pool close to the famous Sunset Strip and the best West Hollywood has to offer, including Whole Foods, Gelson's, Equinox, night life and more. A true West Hollywood gem! Available for immediate occupancy. Can be furnished for $5,500 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 North KINGS Road have any available units?
1045 North KINGS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1045 North KINGS Road have?
Some of 1045 North KINGS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 North KINGS Road currently offering any rent specials?
1045 North KINGS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 North KINGS Road pet-friendly?
No, 1045 North KINGS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1045 North KINGS Road offer parking?
No, 1045 North KINGS Road does not offer parking.
Does 1045 North KINGS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1045 North KINGS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 North KINGS Road have a pool?
Yes, 1045 North KINGS Road has a pool.
Does 1045 North KINGS Road have accessible units?
No, 1045 North KINGS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 North KINGS Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1045 North KINGS Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1045 North KINGS Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1045 North KINGS Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts