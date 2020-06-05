1045 North KINGS Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

A+ Location! Lovely and bright unit situated in West Hollywood. This spacious remodeled unit opens to a beautiful open floor plan. Living, dining, kitchen area with granite counters, stainless appliances. Additional features wood flooring and lovely balcony off of the living room overlooking trees and greenery. The master suite has an elegant mirror accent wall, large closet, beautiful new bathroom with vanity sink & glass shower. Guest bedrooms has large walk in closet and new bathroom with a tub. The unit is located in a great building with a pool close to the famous Sunset Strip and the best West Hollywood has to offer, including Whole Foods, Gelson's, Equinox, night life and more. A true West Hollywood gem! Available for immediate occupancy. Can be furnished for $5,500 per month