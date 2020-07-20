1040 HAVENHURST Drive

Amenities
Welcome to your dream home! Be the first to live in this beautifully remodeled 2 BR 2.5 BA smart home in a gorgeous single-level duplex in prime WeHo! Enter through a secure gate into this light, airy, private unit that feels more like a house (Raymond Chandler, famed writer of LA crime fiction, once lived here). State-of-the-art Lutron smart lighting system (set lighting scenes and control lights from your phone), refinished hardwood floors, beautiful new kitchen w/quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances (new built-in range, microwave and Bosch dishwasher, as well as full-size LG washer and dryer), 2 master bedrooms, each w/ its own brand new en-suite bath with walk-in rain showers, and central HVAC w/ Nest thermostat. Enjoy a large, lush backyard exclusively for YOUR use. All new solar panels, double-paned windows, and tankless H20 heater. Secure one-car garage space and private, gated driveway. Close to coffee, restaurants, nightlife, and more (walk score 94). Just fantastic!