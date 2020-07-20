1040 HAVENHURST Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to your dream home! Be the first to live in this beautifully remodeled 2 BR 2.5 BA smart home in a gorgeous single-level duplex in prime WeHo! Enter through a secure gate into this light, airy, private unit that feels more like a house (Raymond Chandler, famed writer of LA crime fiction, once lived here). State-of-the-art Lutron smart lighting system (set lighting scenes and control lights from your phone), refinished hardwood floors, beautiful new kitchen w/quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances (new built-in range, microwave and Bosch dishwasher, as well as full-size LG washer and dryer), 2 master bedrooms, each w/ its own brand new en-suite bath with walk-in rain showers, and central HVAC w/ Nest thermostat. Enjoy a large, lush backyard exclusively for YOUR use. All new solar panels, double-paned windows, and tankless H20 heater. Secure one-car garage space and private, gated driveway. Close to coffee, restaurants, nightlife, and more (walk score 94). Just fantastic!