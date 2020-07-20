All apartments in West Hollywood
West Hollywood, CA
1040 HAVENHURST Drive
1040 HAVENHURST Drive

1040 Havenhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1040 Havenhurst Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to your dream home! Be the first to live in this beautifully remodeled 2 BR 2.5 BA smart home in a gorgeous single-level duplex in prime WeHo! Enter through a secure gate into this light, airy, private unit that feels more like a house (Raymond Chandler, famed writer of LA crime fiction, once lived here). State-of-the-art Lutron smart lighting system (set lighting scenes and control lights from your phone), refinished hardwood floors, beautiful new kitchen w/quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances (new built-in range, microwave and Bosch dishwasher, as well as full-size LG washer and dryer), 2 master bedrooms, each w/ its own brand new en-suite bath with walk-in rain showers, and central HVAC w/ Nest thermostat. Enjoy a large, lush backyard exclusively for YOUR use. All new solar panels, double-paned windows, and tankless H20 heater. Secure one-car garage space and private, gated driveway. Close to coffee, restaurants, nightlife, and more (walk score 94). Just fantastic!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 HAVENHURST Drive have any available units?
1040 HAVENHURST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1040 HAVENHURST Drive have?
Some of 1040 HAVENHURST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 HAVENHURST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1040 HAVENHURST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 HAVENHURST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1040 HAVENHURST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1040 HAVENHURST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1040 HAVENHURST Drive offers parking.
Does 1040 HAVENHURST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1040 HAVENHURST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 HAVENHURST Drive have a pool?
No, 1040 HAVENHURST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1040 HAVENHURST Drive have accessible units?
No, 1040 HAVENHURST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 HAVENHURST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 HAVENHURST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1040 HAVENHURST Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1040 HAVENHURST Drive has units with air conditioning.
