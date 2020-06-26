All apartments in West Hollywood
1037 North VISTA Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1037 North VISTA Street

1037 North Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

1037 North Vista Street, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
JUST REDUCED. Gorgeous modern Penthouse condo in the heart of West Hollywood, located just seconds from all the trendy Melrose restaurants and shops, the Sunset Strip and minutes from several parks, including Runyon. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, approximately 1,600sf, featuring open floor plan, designer lighting and plumbing fixtures, gorgeous chef's kitchen, recessed lights, dark wood floors, large master with walk-in closet, private covered patio with views, central AC/heating, 2 covered side by side parking spaces and inside washer/dryer. CCTV surveillance system in the building. List price is based on 1-year or longer, but the owner would consider shorter term rentals (31+ days), subject to higher monthly rent. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 North VISTA Street have any available units?
1037 North VISTA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1037 North VISTA Street have?
Some of 1037 North VISTA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 North VISTA Street currently offering any rent specials?
1037 North VISTA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 North VISTA Street pet-friendly?
No, 1037 North VISTA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1037 North VISTA Street offer parking?
Yes, 1037 North VISTA Street offers parking.
Does 1037 North VISTA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1037 North VISTA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 North VISTA Street have a pool?
No, 1037 North VISTA Street does not have a pool.
Does 1037 North VISTA Street have accessible units?
No, 1037 North VISTA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 North VISTA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1037 North VISTA Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1037 North VISTA Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1037 North VISTA Street has units with air conditioning.
