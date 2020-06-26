1037 North VISTA Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking

JUST REDUCED. Gorgeous modern Penthouse condo in the heart of West Hollywood, located just seconds from all the trendy Melrose restaurants and shops, the Sunset Strip and minutes from several parks, including Runyon. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, approximately 1,600sf, featuring open floor plan, designer lighting and plumbing fixtures, gorgeous chef's kitchen, recessed lights, dark wood floors, large master with walk-in closet, private covered patio with views, central AC/heating, 2 covered side by side parking spaces and inside washer/dryer. CCTV surveillance system in the building. List price is based on 1-year or longer, but the owner would consider shorter term rentals (31+ days), subject to higher monthly rent. Available immediately.