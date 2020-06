Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous unit just a stone's throw away from prime West Hollywood's exquisite shopping and dining experiences. Stunning first-floor unit with expansive stone patio and backyard to enjoy the best of the California sunshine. Lovely kitchen with a view and chef-grade stainless steel appliances. Central AC to compete with the strong summer sun. This beautiful unit with all brand-new landscaping is not to be missed!