Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

1025 North KINGS Road

1025 North Kings Road · No Longer Available
Location

1025 North Kings Road, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Luxurious living in the heart of West Hollywood. This remodeled oversized one-bedroom condo features large living and dining area, guest bathroom and powder room and an office niche. The new kitchen opens to both dining and living areas and has a breakfast bar, quartz counters, stainless appliances, wine fridge, new cabinets, undermount sink with commercial-style faucet and water purifier. Plenty of counter space and storage. Master suite features dual closets and ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower and tub and gorgeous imported European tile. New flooring, paint, and recessed lights, in-unit laundry, and central AC. Complex features a shimmering pool and security patrol. Featuring excellent proximity to Santa Monica Blvd shops, cafes and Gelsons, this address boasts a Walkscore of 89

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 North KINGS Road have any available units?
1025 North KINGS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1025 North KINGS Road have?
Some of 1025 North KINGS Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 North KINGS Road currently offering any rent specials?
1025 North KINGS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 North KINGS Road pet-friendly?
No, 1025 North KINGS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1025 North KINGS Road offer parking?
No, 1025 North KINGS Road does not offer parking.
Does 1025 North KINGS Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1025 North KINGS Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 North KINGS Road have a pool?
Yes, 1025 North KINGS Road has a pool.
Does 1025 North KINGS Road have accessible units?
No, 1025 North KINGS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 North KINGS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 North KINGS Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 North KINGS Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1025 North KINGS Road has units with air conditioning.
