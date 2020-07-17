1025 North KINGS Road

Amenities

Luxurious living in the heart of West Hollywood. This remodeled oversized one-bedroom condo features large living and dining area, guest bathroom and powder room and an office niche. The new kitchen opens to both dining and living areas and has a breakfast bar, quartz counters, stainless appliances, wine fridge, new cabinets, undermount sink with commercial-style faucet and water purifier. Plenty of counter space and storage. Master suite features dual closets and ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower and tub and gorgeous imported European tile. New flooring, paint, and recessed lights, in-unit laundry, and central AC. Complex features a shimmering pool and security patrol. Featuring excellent proximity to Santa Monica Blvd shops, cafes and Gelsons, this address boasts a Walkscore of 89