1015 North KINGS Road

1015 North Kings Road · No Longer Available
Location

1015 North Kings Road, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great, spacious ONE BEDROOM facing trees and with an ABUNDANCE of light! Nearly 1,050 sq. ft of EXPANSIVE space and an open layout for easy entertaining from the living room that flows to the dining room.The Gourmet Kitchen is great with its checkerboard design and gas stove and double ovens.There's even an XL stainless steel refrigerator.The Kitchen is also where you have a large side-by-side washer and dryer with tons of extra storage.The Master Bedroom offers beautiful light and a ceiling fan along with windows overlooking treetops.In the Master Suite you not only have a great selection of closets, but inside one is your very own desk setup!The Master Bathroom offers dual sinks and separate bathtub and large shower.There's even an XL storage closet and guest powder bathroom.Downstairs, you'll enjoy a great outdoor pool with plenty of chaises for sunny days.One parking spot in a gated security building And all only steps away from shops, restaurants and Gelson's!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 North KINGS Road have any available units?
1015 North KINGS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1015 North KINGS Road have?
Some of 1015 North KINGS Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 North KINGS Road currently offering any rent specials?
1015 North KINGS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 North KINGS Road pet-friendly?
No, 1015 North KINGS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1015 North KINGS Road offer parking?
Yes, 1015 North KINGS Road offers parking.
Does 1015 North KINGS Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 North KINGS Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 North KINGS Road have a pool?
Yes, 1015 North KINGS Road has a pool.
Does 1015 North KINGS Road have accessible units?
No, 1015 North KINGS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 North KINGS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 North KINGS Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 North KINGS Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 North KINGS Road does not have units with air conditioning.
