All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 1005 North HARPER Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
1005 North HARPER Avenue
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

1005 North HARPER Avenue

1005 North Harper Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1005 North Harper Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Exquisitely renovated 2 bed/2 bath in the heart of West Hollywood. Maintaining its original charm while providing modern luxuries this unit boasts an open floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area and kitchen featuring top of the line appliances. Master bedroom is the ultimate retreat with a generous walk in closet and access to a completely hedged and serene backyard. All of this while being in one of the city's most highly desired locations. Truly an opportunity not to be missed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 North HARPER Avenue have any available units?
1005 North HARPER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1005 North HARPER Avenue have?
Some of 1005 North HARPER Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 North HARPER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1005 North HARPER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 North HARPER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1005 North HARPER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1005 North HARPER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1005 North HARPER Avenue offers parking.
Does 1005 North HARPER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 North HARPER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 North HARPER Avenue have a pool?
No, 1005 North HARPER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1005 North HARPER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1005 North HARPER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 North HARPER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 North HARPER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 North HARPER Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 North HARPER Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts