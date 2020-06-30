1005 North HARPER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Exquisitely renovated 2 bed/2 bath in the heart of West Hollywood. Maintaining its original charm while providing modern luxuries this unit boasts an open floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area and kitchen featuring top of the line appliances. Master bedroom is the ultimate retreat with a generous walk in closet and access to a completely hedged and serene backyard. All of this while being in one of the city's most highly desired locations. Truly an opportunity not to be missed.