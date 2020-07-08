All apartments in West Covina
Last updated October 17 2019

917 W. Sago Palm St.

917 West Sago Palm · No Longer Available
Location

917 West Sago Palm, West Covina, CA 91790
Valinda

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
917 W. Sago Palm St. Available 10/21/19 Private Gated Community, Two-Story, Four (4) bedroom, Two and a Half (2.5) Bathroom - This is a Private Gated Community, Two-Story, Four (4) bedroom, Two and a Half (2.5) Bathroom Home in West Covina with Stove, Dishwasher, Laminate Wood Flooring, Blind and Verticals Throughout, Fireplace, Central Air, Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups, Patio, Community Pool, Double Car Garage w/ Opener, No Pets Please.

Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. Basic Requirements: Gross income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent, good rental and credit history.

If you are interested in renting or seeing this unit, please contact our office at: Safeguard Equities Inc. 14316 Bellflower Blvd. Bellflower, CA 90706 (562) 920-7851

**This listing is provided solely for use by potential tenants of Safeguard Equities Inc., any unauthorized distribution, publication or reproduction, whether printed, verbal or otherwise without the express approval of Safeguard Equities Inc. is strictly prohibited and violators will be prosecuted. All listing information provided by Safeguard Equities Inc. is deemed reliable, however should be independently verified. Safeguard Equities Inc. cannot control unauthorized distribution of our rental listings and encourages you as the consumer to verify all information provided herein. Month to Month Rental

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5203123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 W. Sago Palm St. have any available units?
917 W. Sago Palm St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 W. Sago Palm St. have?
Some of 917 W. Sago Palm St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 W. Sago Palm St. currently offering any rent specials?
917 W. Sago Palm St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 W. Sago Palm St. pet-friendly?
No, 917 W. Sago Palm St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 917 W. Sago Palm St. offer parking?
Yes, 917 W. Sago Palm St. offers parking.
Does 917 W. Sago Palm St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 W. Sago Palm St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 W. Sago Palm St. have a pool?
Yes, 917 W. Sago Palm St. has a pool.
Does 917 W. Sago Palm St. have accessible units?
No, 917 W. Sago Palm St. does not have accessible units.
Does 917 W. Sago Palm St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 W. Sago Palm St. has units with dishwashers.

