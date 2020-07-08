Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

917 W. Sago Palm St. Available 10/21/19 Private Gated Community, Two-Story, Four (4) bedroom, Two and a Half (2.5) Bathroom - This is a Private Gated Community, Two-Story, Four (4) bedroom, Two and a Half (2.5) Bathroom Home in West Covina with Stove, Dishwasher, Laminate Wood Flooring, Blind and Verticals Throughout, Fireplace, Central Air, Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups, Patio, Community Pool, Double Car Garage w/ Opener, No Pets Please.



Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. Basic Requirements: Gross income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent, good rental and credit history.



If you are interested in renting or seeing this unit, please contact our office at: Safeguard Equities Inc. 14316 Bellflower Blvd. Bellflower, CA 90706 (562) 920-7851



**This listing is provided solely for use by potential tenants of Safeguard Equities Inc., any unauthorized distribution, publication or reproduction, whether printed, verbal or otherwise without the express approval of Safeguard Equities Inc. is strictly prohibited and violators will be prosecuted. All listing information provided by Safeguard Equities Inc. is deemed reliable, however should be independently verified. Safeguard Equities Inc. cannot control unauthorized distribution of our rental listings and encourages you as the consumer to verify all information provided herein. Month to Month Rental



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5203123)