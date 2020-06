Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Fernwood Apartments - Property Id: 162348



SPECIAL!! Two bedroom, two story roomy apartment with private fenced patio and one full bath and 2 half baths. Recently remodeled with paint and new bath fixtures and stainless steel sink. Located near freeways, shopping and schools. Ask about specials! Phone or text Marchia at 626-291-0291.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/162348

Property Id 162348



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5781827)