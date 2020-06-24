All apartments in West Covina
227 S Meadow Rd

227 South Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

227 South Meadow Road, West Covina, CA 91791
West Covina

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Fruit trees, eligent living room, , marble tile and fireplace, - For special showing call or text 323-206-7498 Luis

Well established neighborhood, close to 10 FWY Citrus Exit , close to several shopping centers & IKEA, Covina High School. North of South Hills Country Club.

Excellent schools:
Mesa Elementary rated 8 out of 10
Hollencrest Middle rated 7 out of 10
South Hills High rated 8 out of 10

New remodeled through out, double pan window, tiled floor, marble fireplace.
new kitchen and counter top, laundry hook up, Central HVAC,

Gardener included, Many fruit trees
House hold income requirement monthly $7500; Credit over 675 no eviction records. Pet friendly - $100 per pet per month additional rent, maximum 2 under 15 lbs. pet liability insurance required.
Tenant liability to landlord insurance required $150 per year.

For special showing call or text 323-206-7498 Luis
Real Property Management Fairmate
https://www.rpmfairmate.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-b72815a7-09a8-4c0b-a418-7a3606debc7c

(RLNE4578852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 S Meadow Rd have any available units?
227 S Meadow Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 S Meadow Rd have?
Some of 227 S Meadow Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 S Meadow Rd currently offering any rent specials?
227 S Meadow Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 S Meadow Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 S Meadow Rd is pet friendly.
Does 227 S Meadow Rd offer parking?
Yes, 227 S Meadow Rd offers parking.
Does 227 S Meadow Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 S Meadow Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 S Meadow Rd have a pool?
No, 227 S Meadow Rd does not have a pool.
Does 227 S Meadow Rd have accessible units?
No, 227 S Meadow Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 227 S Meadow Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 S Meadow Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
