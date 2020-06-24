227 S Meadow Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fruit trees, eligent living room, , marble tile and fireplace, - For special showing call or text 323-206-7498 Luis



Well established neighborhood, close to 10 FWY Citrus Exit , close to several shopping centers & IKEA, Covina High School. North of South Hills Country Club.



Excellent schools:

Mesa Elementary rated 8 out of 10

Hollencrest Middle rated 7 out of 10

South Hills High rated 8 out of 10



New remodeled through out, double pan window, tiled floor, marble fireplace.

new kitchen and counter top, laundry hook up, Central HVAC,



Gardener included, Many fruit trees

House hold income requirement monthly $7500; Credit over 675 no eviction records. Pet friendly - $100 per pet per month additional rent, maximum 2 under 15 lbs. pet liability insurance required.

Tenant liability to landlord insurance required $150 per year.



For special showing call or text 323-206-7498 Luis

Real Property Management Fairmate

https://www.rpmfairmate.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-b72815a7-09a8-4c0b-a418-7a3606debc7c



(RLNE4578852)