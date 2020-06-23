All apartments in West Covina
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1843 Lanai Street

1843 Lanai Street · No Longer Available
Location

1843 Lanai Street, West Covina, CA 91792
Amar-Lark Ellen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Beautiful remodeled townhouse with stunning view. Private front patio with leaded glass door lead to a open spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and dining area. Kitchen with granite counter tops, appliance and recessed lighting. Granite fireplace in the living room with direct access to the patio. One bedroom/office downstairs with a remodeled full bath. Upstairs has master bedroom with large closet space and private master bathroom with dual sinks. Another good size bedroom and a full remodeled bathroom is on second floor as well. Dual pane vinyl window, door slider and ceramic tile flooring. The patio has great city light view. Association pools and spas and clubhouse with plenty parking space right outside the house. Close to freeway and shopping plaza, very convenient location offers great living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1843 Lanai Street have any available units?
1843 Lanai Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1843 Lanai Street have?
Some of 1843 Lanai Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1843 Lanai Street currently offering any rent specials?
1843 Lanai Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1843 Lanai Street pet-friendly?
No, 1843 Lanai Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1843 Lanai Street offer parking?
Yes, 1843 Lanai Street offers parking.
Does 1843 Lanai Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1843 Lanai Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1843 Lanai Street have a pool?
Yes, 1843 Lanai Street has a pool.
Does 1843 Lanai Street have accessible units?
No, 1843 Lanai Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1843 Lanai Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1843 Lanai Street does not have units with dishwashers.
