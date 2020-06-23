1843 Lanai Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Beautiful remodeled townhouse with stunning view. Private front patio with leaded glass door lead to a open spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and dining area. Kitchen with granite counter tops, appliance and recessed lighting. Granite fireplace in the living room with direct access to the patio. One bedroom/office downstairs with a remodeled full bath. Upstairs has master bedroom with large closet space and private master bathroom with dual sinks. Another good size bedroom and a full remodeled bathroom is on second floor as well. Dual pane vinyl window, door slider and ceramic tile flooring. The patio has great city light view. Association pools and spas and clubhouse with plenty parking space right outside the house. Close to freeway and shopping plaza, very convenient location offers great living environment.