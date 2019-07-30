All apartments in West Covina
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1511 S Conlon Avenue

1511 South Conlon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1511 South Conlon Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790
Sunset

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Located 1 block from Orangewood Elementary, and Edgewood Middle and High Schools. Extensively remodeled, this three bedroom home offers so much. Two completely new bathrooms, remodeled kitchen, new flooring, and fresh paint throughout greet your eye. The brand new Trane HVAC system and dual pane windows make this home ready for your comfort. The large backyard is ready for your family & friends entertainments. It has two large gates leading to the yard, with room for RV access, utility trucks & toys; plus covered patio for BBQ. And much more, bring your clients to see this beautiful single family home. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 S Conlon Avenue have any available units?
1511 S Conlon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 S Conlon Avenue have?
Some of 1511 S Conlon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 S Conlon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1511 S Conlon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 S Conlon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1511 S Conlon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1511 S Conlon Avenue offer parking?
No, 1511 S Conlon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1511 S Conlon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1511 S Conlon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 S Conlon Avenue have a pool?
No, 1511 S Conlon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1511 S Conlon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1511 S Conlon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 S Conlon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 S Conlon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
