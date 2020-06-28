All apartments in West Covina
1307 West Francisquito Avenue
1307 West Francisquito Avenue

1307 West Francisquito Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1307 West Francisquito Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790
Valinda

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Available September 1st! Large spacious rooms with large mirrored closets. Remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops. All major appliances included. (Fridge, Microwave, and Dishwasher)

Gated complex with permitted parking. Plenty of extra parking inside complex and on street too. Lots of grassy areas throughout complex plus community bbqs.

Pet friendly but must pay pet deposit plus separate monthly fee.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/west-covina-ca?lid=12519261

(RLNE5104656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

