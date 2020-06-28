1307 West Francisquito Avenue

Amenities
Available September 1st! Large spacious rooms with large mirrored closets. Remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops. All major appliances included. (Fridge, Microwave, and Dishwasher)
Gated complex with permitted parking. Plenty of extra parking inside complex and on street too. Lots of grassy areas throughout complex plus community bbqs.
Pet friendly but must pay pet deposit plus separate monthly fee.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/west-covina-ca?lid=12519261
(RLNE5104656)