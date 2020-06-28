1307 West Francisquito Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Available September 1st! Large spacious rooms with large mirrored closets. Remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops. All major appliances included. (Fridge, Microwave, and Dishwasher)



Gated complex with permitted parking. Plenty of extra parking inside complex and on street too. Lots of grassy areas throughout complex plus community bbqs.



Pet friendly but must pay pet deposit plus separate monthly fee.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/west-covina-ca?lid=12519261



(RLNE5104656)