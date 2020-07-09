1307 East Mobeck Street

Amenities

Must See! Very nice 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in West Covina. This property is conveniently located within minutes of the West Covina mall, shopping centers, the movie theater, and the bowling alley! It is also commuter friendly because it is in close proximity of the 10 freeway.



This property includes new paint and blinds! Upon entry into the home there is a spacious living area. Off of the living room is the kitchen that includes lots of cabinet and counter top space. The laundry room is attached to the kitchen and includes washer and dryer hook-ups. All bedrooms are conveniently located in the hallway and good-sized. All rooms include a ceiling fan!



**Utilities included with rent: water, trash, gas, electricity, and gardener!



For more information or to schedule a showing, please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.



Listing by:

Mesa Properties Inc.

499-A N Central Ave.

Upland, CA 91786

909-360-2660

www.mesaproperties.net



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,050, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,050, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.