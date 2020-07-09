All apartments in West Covina
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1307 East Mobeck Street

1307 East Mobeck Street · No Longer Available
Location

1307 East Mobeck Street, West Covina, CA 91790
West Covina

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
ceiling fan
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Must See! Very nice 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in West Covina. This property is conveniently located within minutes of the West Covina mall, shopping centers, the movie theater, and the bowling alley! It is also commuter friendly because it is in close proximity of the 10 freeway.

This property includes new paint and blinds! Upon entry into the home there is a spacious living area. Off of the living room is the kitchen that includes lots of cabinet and counter top space. The laundry room is attached to the kitchen and includes washer and dryer hook-ups. All bedrooms are conveniently located in the hallway and good-sized. All rooms include a ceiling fan!

**Utilities included with rent: water, trash, gas, electricity, and gardener!

For more information or to schedule a showing, please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
499-A N Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660
www.mesaproperties.net

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,050, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 East Mobeck Street have any available units?
1307 East Mobeck Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 East Mobeck Street have?
Some of 1307 East Mobeck Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 East Mobeck Street currently offering any rent specials?
1307 East Mobeck Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 East Mobeck Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1307 East Mobeck Street is pet friendly.
Does 1307 East Mobeck Street offer parking?
No, 1307 East Mobeck Street does not offer parking.
Does 1307 East Mobeck Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 East Mobeck Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 East Mobeck Street have a pool?
No, 1307 East Mobeck Street does not have a pool.
Does 1307 East Mobeck Street have accessible units?
No, 1307 East Mobeck Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 East Mobeck Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 East Mobeck Street does not have units with dishwashers.

