Location! Location! Location! Walking distance to the Award-Winning WALNUT School District! Close to 57/ 60 , supermarkets, restaurants, bank and post office. 4 rooms and 2 baths with open kitchen to family room;one of the bedrooms has been converted into a formal dining room, which could be easily converted back into a regular bedroom. Wood-look tile throughout. Decent sized backyard and peaceful courtyard provide the best space for entertainment.