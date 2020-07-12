/
/
/
diablo hills
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
113 Apartments for rent in Diablo Hills, Walnut Creek, CA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,413
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
231 Masters Court
231 Masters Court, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
894 sqft
Karlyn M Hunt - Agt: 925-8767089 - Resort like living in Walnut Creek. Second floor unit. Large family room with natural light. Great balcony overlooking pool. Updated kitchen w/ granite counters & newer cabinets. End unit & central air & heat.
Results within 1 mile of Diablo Hills
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,147
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1086 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,703
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
38 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,601
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
37 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,134
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
9 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,401
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,187
958 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
29 Units Available
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,948
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,241
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,332
799 sqft
Bright apartments near I-680 with garden views. Recently renovated with air conditioning. Granite counters. Private balcony or patio with additional storage. Community has swimming pool and courtyard. Off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,715
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1082 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
The Windsor
2383 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features two roof deck lounges, landscaped grounds and easy access to Iron Horse Trail. Great location just minutes to San Francisco. Units feature granite countertops, washer and dryer, and abundant storage.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
5 Units Available
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,943
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,202
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
929 sqft
SELF-GUIDED ONSITE TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Carmel House
1756 Carmel Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
800 sqft
Boutique apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Cats and dogs allowed. On-site laundry available. Swim in the pool when free. Close to Civic Park. Near shops and restaurants downtown.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
2 Units Available
North Main Apartments
2971 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
922 sqft
Vinyl flooring, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, and courtyards. Less than a mile from Pleasant Hill BART station.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 10:20am
5 Units Available
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
915 sqft
Modern apartments with expansive layouts and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants get access to a pool. Run or cycle along Iron Horse Regional Trail during free time. Near Walnut Creek BART station.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
4 Units Available
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,893
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,013
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,991
1021 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
5 Units Available
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,045
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to downtown Walnut Creek. Large condo-style apartments with expansive windows and in-unit laundry. Property offers a private landscaped courtyard and a 24/7 fitness center. Multiple on-site retail and dining options.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,700
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1025 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1236 Walker Avenue
1236 Walker Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1236 Walker Avenue in Walnut Creek. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
706 Tampico
706 Tampico, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1732 sqft
Very nice 3 Bd/2.5 Ba, 1732 sf Townhouse in desirable Walnut Creek neighborhood available now for lease! Close to walking trails, parks, downtown Walnut Creek, Walnut Creek BART, and freeway access (Hwy 24 and 680).
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
310 N Civic #502
310 North Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1089 sqft
Gorgeous Rare 2/1 Condo at the Heart of Walnut Creek, 2 balconies 1 Massive, Amenities 310 - Gorgeous Rare 2/1 Condo at the Heart of Walnut Creek, 2 balconies (1 Massive) Nicely remodeled 950 Sqft Keys Condo with a 68 Walkscore with proximity to
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
249 Kingston Way
249 Kingston Way, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1196 sqft
249 Kingston Way Available 07/23/20 Walnut Creek Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome, 1 car garage, Walking distance to Bart! - Location location location! Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom town home.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2596 Oak Road #170
2596 Oak Road, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1168 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo W/ Garage In Walnut Creek - 2 bed 2 bath, apx 1168 sq ft, ground floor end unit. Hardwood flooring, brand new carpet, and updated kitchen. Large living room w/ wood burning fireplace. Two patios. Single car detached garage.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
185 Sierra Drive
185 Sierra Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
695 sqft
Welcome home to an executive style one bedroom one bath, located at Greenwood Condominium and in the heart of downtown Walnut Creek. This home was renovated less than 10 years ago and spared no expense.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAContra Costa Centre, CAPleasant Hill, CALafayette, CAAlamo, CAMartinez, CAMoraga, CA