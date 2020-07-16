Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:00 AM

82 Apartments for rent in Walnut, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Walnut renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particul...
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Rowland Heights
NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd, Rowland Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
850 sqft
Novo Apartments are located in between Los Angeles and Orange County close to Puente Hills Mall and the City of Industry. In the Rowland Heights District, the community offers easy freeway access to I-57 and the 60.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
9 Units Available
Amar-Lark Ellen
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,716
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1208 sqft
Lovely, quiet community with beautiful landscaping, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Located close to Woodgrove Park, shopping center and the 10 and 60 freeways. Apartments are sun-drenched and spacious.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:24 AM
15 Units Available
Glendora
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
23 Units Available
West Covina Central Business District
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
1 Unit Available
Glendora
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Welcome to Gladstone Ridge Apartment Homes located in Glendora, CA. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with central air conditioning, kitchen appliances, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
19 Units Available
Glendora
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,864
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
11 Units Available
San Dimas
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,041
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
8 Units Available
Covina
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Eastland
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,687
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,743
1023 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:21 AM
9 Units Available
Covina
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,744
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
971 sqft
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
San Dimas
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,415
1126 sqft
Mountain View Apartments are centrally located, and units offer private outdoor-space, luxurious bathrooms, and energy-efficient utilities. Enjoy the on-site pool and spa as well as extra storage for your belongings.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
3 Units Available
San Dimas
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
850 sqft
Enjoy breath taking mountain views, peace and tranquility at Park San Dimas Senior Apartment Homes. We are nestled in the scenic foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Surrounded by the best golf courses with exceptional panoramic views.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
3 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
456 sqft
Premium Southern California location offers gated entry, beautiful landscaping, enclosed pool and fitness center. Easy access to I-10, minutes to Westfield shopping malls, grocery stores and many restaurants.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
San Dimas
317 Pony Express Road
317 Pony Express Road, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1322 sqft
Impeccable, very well maintained home in a good area of San Dimas* Close to all conveniences* Granite Countertops* Hardwood floors in the living room* newer tiles in dining and kitchen* good sized patio area* will not last!

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Covina-Valley
4108 N Ellen Drive
4108 Ellen Drive, Vincent, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1741 sqft
Extensively remodeled single story home in a great and quiet residential area of Covina. This 3 BR & 2 BA is in turnkey condition.

1 of 13

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Diamond Bar
1338 S Diamond Bar Blvd
1338 Diamond Bar Boulevard, Diamond Bar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1079 sqft
This home is in the prestigious Walnut school district. It has a open space floor plan with plenty of natural light.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Glendora
813 Caballo Avenue
813 Caballo Avenue, Glendora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1792 sqft
Beautifully upgraded Glendora Home located on a cul-de-sac with views of the mountains.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Lordsburg
2317 Bonita Avenue
2317 Bonita Avenue, La Verne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2018 sqft
This darling single level home has been freshly painted interior, new engineered wood flooring throughout, Living room has a fireplace, dining area, kitchen has new counter tops and recessed lighting. Family room/den.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Covina-Valley
3908 N Orange Avenue
3908 North Orange Avenue, Vincent, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1034 sqft
Wonderfully maintained 2 bedroom home with designer painting scheme and remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Beautiful original hardwood floors - ceramic tile floors in the bathroom and kitchen. Enormous master bedroom has built-in cabinets.

1 of 6

Last updated April 16 at 10:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Rowland Heights
18693 Bellorita Street
18693 Bellorita Street, Rowland Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1400 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Beautiful home located in heart of Rowland Heights. This 1,400 sqft single story home has a large open floor plan that features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Newly wood flooring throughout the house. Newly kitchen flooring.

1 of 6

Last updated August 16 at 10:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Valinda
1308 S Sandy Hook Street
1308 S Sandy Hook St, West Covina, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1708 sqft
TURN KEY HOME IN THE CENTER OF WEST COVINA. THIS BEAUTIFUL, WELL KEPT HOME OFFERS THREE BEDROOMS, TWO BATHROOMS. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Rowland Heights
20456 Tam Oshanter Drive
20456 Tam O Shanter Drive, Rowland Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2073 sqft
Welcome home! This rare single story 4 bed 2 bath home is for lease. Located in a quiet neighborhood on a hill, it is close to the renown Royal Vista Golf Course in Walnut.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Diamond Bar
1208 Greycrest Place
1208 Greycrest Place, Diamond Bar, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2494 sqft
Welcome to 1208 GreyCrest Place, City of Diamond Bar. Situated in a quiet cul de sac with Award Winning Walnut Valley Unified School District. Beautiful View House with 4 rooms, 2.5 baths, and 3-car-garage. Wood floor throughout the house.
City Guide for Walnut, CA

Salutations, Left Coast leasers, and welcome to your Walnut, California apartment hunting headquarters! Located in southeastern L.A County 13 miles north of Anaheim, Walnut is a bedroom community that boasts some of the most attractive rentals you’ll find in all of California. Looking to score the apartment of your dreams in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley? Then start poking around the listings in this nifty little apartment guide we’ve assembled, and you’ll be living it up in Walnut befo...

Since Walnut encompasses just 9 square miles. There limited number of 1BR and 2BR rentals – many of which are pet-friendly and come already furnished – are generally available year-round in the $1200-$1500 range. The amenities, meanwhile, tend to be top-notch and usually include walk-in closets, modern interiors, swimming pools, clubhouses, spacious patios, and 1000-plus square foot floor plans. Whatever the Walnut renting market lacks in quantity it more than makes up for in quality. Apartment managers in Walnut typically run credit/background checks on prospective tenants, so hopefully your renting history is free of too many blemishes. If not, you’ll need a respectable cosigner to help land your dream rental in Walnut. Also, be prepared to buck up for a somewhat hefty ($200-$400 minimum) security deposit when you’re ready to seal the deal.

Walnut plays host to a performing and visual arts center, skate park, multiple art and history museums, and tons of open spaces where residents can soak in the beauty of the Valley. Plus, with the rest of Southland just a few miles away, it’s safe to say you’ll never run out of entertainment options while living the good life in Walnut.

So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away for the perfect Walnut, California apartment, and best of luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Walnut, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Walnut renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

