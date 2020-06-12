/
3 bedroom apartments
158 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Walnut, CA
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Walnut
1 Unit Available
21055 Stonybrook Drive
21055 Stonybrook Drive, Walnut, CA
180 Degree Panoramic Views in Desirable Snow Creek Estates Community. Private driveway with automatic gate. The backyard is an expansive tropical paradise with a large beautiful pool and spa.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Walnut
1 Unit Available
19579 Mira Loma Way
19579 East Mira Loma Way, Walnut, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2498 sqft
Beautiful single family home located in a very quiet area. Close to park,school. easy access to major freeway.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Walnut
1 Unit Available
19899 Old Grove Place
19899 Old Grove Place, Walnut, CA
FOR LEASE ONLY!! NOT FOR SALE!! Beautiful Three Oaks Community in Walnut School District. Fantastic View of Valley and Mountains, Quiet Cul De Sac Street.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Walnut
1 Unit Available
19539 Mulberry Drive
19539 Mulberry Dr, Walnut, CA
Incredible mountain and city view on both sides of home located on top of the Three oaks Community. 5083 Sq/ft, 5 bedroom suites, (two bedroom suites down stairs) plus a large office with its own staircase.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Walnut
1 Unit Available
20017 E Skyline Drive
20017 East Skyline Drive, Walnut, CA
"One of a kind 180 degree unobstructed city light view"-MUST SEE!. A bit of Europe to Walnut "BELGATE ESTATE". This exquisite mediterranean style home. lavish in breathtaking 180 city lights and snow capped mountain view .
Results within 1 mile of Walnut
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Woodside
1 Unit Available
2020 Sarah Court
2020 Sarah Court, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1230 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! LOCATED IN A CUL-DE-SAC HOME FEATURES WITH 3 BEDROOMS & 2 BATH. PERFECT FIT FOR FIRST HOME BUYER! SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN; INVITING ENTRY TO THE LIVING AREA WITH FRESHLY PAINT INTERIOR & NEW LAMINATED FLOORS.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rowland Heights
1 Unit Available
1383 Bellavista Drive
1383 Bellavista Drive, Rowland Heights, CA
Newer house in City of Walnut, built in 2002, in a gated community. Convenient location, close to 60 and 57 freeway, shopping, 168 Supermarket, schools and adjacent to Royal Vista Golf Course.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Rowland Heights
1 Unit Available
20148 Padrino Avenue
20148 Padrino Avenue, Rowland Heights, CA
BEAUTIFUL HOME, REMODELED KITCHEN & FLOORING. Immaculate, Bright, Airy, Spacious, Open floor plan, 2-story 4-bedroom home with 180 Degree Golf Course View. Covered patio in backyard.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
731 Lyonwood Ave
731 Lyonwood Avenue, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1132 sqft
This 3 bedrooms 2 bath single family house located in a very good location with award winning school district, owner replace a new artificial grass at the front yard,re-paint the wall through the entire house. Good price to rent.
Results within 5 miles of Walnut
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Freeway Corridor
6 Units Available
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1047 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
La Puente
12 Units Available
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1125 sqft
Nola624 is a privately gated community nestled in the heart of West Covina. Our West Covina apartments are close to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways to make your commute easier.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
Covina
9 Units Available
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1370 sqft
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Glendora
25 Units Available
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1418 sqft
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Eastland
6 Units Available
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,316
1023 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:48pm
Amar-Lark Ellen
9 Units Available
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,746
1208 sqft
Lovely, quiet community with beautiful landscaping, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Located close to Woodgrove Park, shopping center and the 10 and 60 freeways. Apartments are sun-drenched and spacious.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
San Dimas
12 Units Available
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1126 sqft
Mountain View Apartments are centrally located, and units offer private outdoor-space, luxurious bathrooms, and energy-efficient utilities. Enjoy the on-site pool and spa as well as extra storage for your belongings.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Glendora
1 Unit Available
422 W route 66
422 W Route 66, Glendora, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 422 W route 66 in Glendora. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
1566 Sunbluff Drive
1566 Sunbluff Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
Home with Breathtaking City Light, Mountain and Canyon View in a quiet neighborhood. Double door entry to Living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Formal Dining with a Glorious Chandelier hanging from the high ceiling.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17 Viewpoint Circle
17 Viewpoint Circle, Pomona, CA
Beautiful 4Bd 3Bth house in Phillips Ranch - Beautiful 4 bedroom house with 3 bathrooms, and has a large backyard. This home is the quiet Phillips Ranch neighborhood. The home is walking distance from an elementary school.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1009 Ashport St.
1009 Ashport Street, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Pomona House on Cul-De-Sac - To Apply or Schedule a Showing: Please visit tserealty.appfolio.com/listings or text ASHPORT to (763) 225-1739 Rested on a 7,517 sq. ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Freeway Corridor
1 Unit Available
620 North Chapman Street
620 North Chapman Street, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1752 sqft
Wonderful West Covina House - Lovely and modern three bedroom and two bathroom house with hardwood flooring throughout the house with granite counter tops in the kitchen which includes dishwasher gas stove, and W/D hookups inside the home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
1251 Longview Dr
1251 Longview Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1884 sqft
Diamond Bar - Location! Location! Fantastic Walnut Valley Award School District - Quail Summit Elemental, Chaparral Middle School, Diamond Bar High School. 10-15 min Walk to School Bus Stop, City Recreation and Park Nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Covina
1 Unit Available
669 Calvados Avenue
669 South Calvados Avenue, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1284 sqft
SINGLE LEVEL CONDOMINIUM HOME IN COVINA - 1982 BUILT HOME IN COVINA NEAR CITRUS AND WORKMAN. IT OFFERS 3-BEDROOMS, 1 & 3/4 BATHS, LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. STOVE & REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER, 2-CAR GARAGE, CENTRAL HEATING AND COOLING.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Covina
1 Unit Available
913 N. Cummings Road
913 Cummings Road, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1262 sqft
Single Story Home Nice Neighborhood - Single story home. Central Heating & Air . Nicely remodeled kitchen with granite countertops. All laminated wood floors. Home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath. with 2 car garage. Inside laundry room.
