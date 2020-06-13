/
furnished apartments
11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Walnut, CA
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Walnut
1 Unit Available
21055 Stonybrook Drive
21055 Stonybrook Drive, Walnut, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3216 sqft
180 Degree Panoramic Views in Desirable Snow Creek Estates Community. Private driveway with automatic gate. The backyard is an expansive tropical paradise with a large beautiful pool and spa.
Results within 5 miles of Walnut
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
37 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
San Dimas
5 Units Available
eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
923 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Arrow Highway. The modern apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to a community pool and barbecue grill.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
777 South Citrus Avenue
777 South Citrus Avenue, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
It is the remodeled condo located on the Citrus Ave. The property contains 1 full bed and 1 full bath and a small reading room. Close to Citrus College, Azusa Pacific University, market, CVS, and high school.
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
2850 Shadow Canyon Road
2850 Shadow Canyon Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
800 sqft
In gated community The Country in Diamond Bar 1 bed 1 bath cottage separated from main house: LEASED FULLY FURNISHED truly turn key, The great room includes combined Kitchen with electric stove top, microwave and refrigerator ,living room, dinning
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
1040 Golden Springs Drive
1040 Golden Springs Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1438 sqft
Totally remodeled 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathes, fully furnished townhouse located in a very peaceful and quiet community in Diamond Bar city. Great End Unit Location! Move in Ready condition.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
21950 Birds Eye Drive
21950 Birds Eye Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2007 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!! This incredible 4 bedroom single lever home comes fully furnished with designer style furniture. When you walk in you will think its a model home.
Results within 10 miles of Walnut
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 01:08am
$
6 Units Available
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
916 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with convenient in-unit laundry and updated features. Walk to Valle Vista Park, or stay home to enjoy dog park, playground and pool. Near Vellano Country Club.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
218 S. Montague Ave
218 South Montague Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1072 sqft
Completely Furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home by Restoration Hardware in Fullerton. Master bedroom -Cal-king bedroom set. 2nd bedroom-Queen size bunk bed & 3rd bedroom 2 twin beds.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Foothill Corridor
1 Unit Available
1967 Canopy Lane
1967 Canopy Ln, La Verne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1570 sqft
Charming PUD located in a secured gated community. Excellent floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Living area is on the first floor and bedrooms are on the second floor.
