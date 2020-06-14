Apartment List
/
CA
/
walnut
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:23 AM

146 Apartments for rent in Walnut, CA with garage

Walnut apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Walnut
1 Unit Available
21055 Stonybrook Drive
21055 Stonybrook Drive, Walnut, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3216 sqft
180 Degree Panoramic Views in Desirable Snow Creek Estates Community. Private driveway with automatic gate. The backyard is an expansive tropical paradise with a large beautiful pool and spa.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Walnut
1 Unit Available
20017 E Skyline Drive
20017 East Skyline Drive, Walnut, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
4402 sqft
"One of a kind 180 degree unobstructed city light view"-MUST SEE!. A bit of Europe to Walnut "BELGATE ESTATE". This exquisite mediterranean style home. lavish in breathtaking 180 city lights and snow capped mountain view .
Results within 1 mile of Walnut

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rowland Heights
1 Unit Available
1383 Bellavista Drive
1383 Bellavista Drive, Rowland Heights, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
3545 sqft
Newer house in City of Walnut, built in 2002, in a gated community. Convenient location, close to 60 and 57 freeway, shopping, 168 Supermarket, schools and adjacent to Royal Vista Golf Course.
Results within 5 miles of Walnut
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Covina Central Business District
22 Units Available
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:30am
Covina
9 Units Available
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1370 sqft
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
37 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Glendora
24 Units Available
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,337
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1418 sqft
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
San Dimas
5 Units Available
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
San Dimas
2 Units Available
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
923 sqft
Nestled between East Arrow Highway and Marchant Park. Lush community featuring bike storage and a manicured courtyard. Residences feature in-unit laundry and private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Welcome to Gladstone Ridge Apartment Homes located in Glendora, CA. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with central air conditioning, kitchen appliances, and private balconies.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
23424 Robinbrook Place
23424 Robinbrook Place, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1436 sqft
1436 SF, LOT 7573 SF, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, WALNUT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, SINGLE STORY HOME IN A QUIET & FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD OF SOUTH DIAMOND BAR, ROLL-UP GARAGE DOOR, LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, CUSTOM DRAPES & VAULTED CEILING, FORMAL DINING

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1427 Eagle Park Road
1427 Eagle Park Road, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1082 sqft
* This Property is a prime Hacienda Hts area located close to shopping mall,parks,hospital,and easy freeway access* ** Open Formal Dining W/Built -In Cabinets & Tile Floors,Cozy Kitchen ,Indoor Laundry,Tile Hallways,Private Patio,2 Car Garage** ***

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1476 Forest Glen Drive Unit #12
1476 Forest Glen Dr, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1187 sqft
Hacienda Heights - Great Location with Well Maintained 2 Level Condo. Bright and Open Floor Plan offers 3 Bedrooms with 2.5 Bathrooms Condo in City of Hacienda Heights. Quiet Community. Cozy Front Yard with 3 Bedrooms are All Upstairs.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
523 San Marcos Rd
523 San Marcos Road, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Quiet 2 Bed/2Bath Condo Near the Canyon - This a quiet, 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo located just south of downtown San Dimas in the La Cuesta Encantada Homeowner's Association.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Covina
1 Unit Available
913 N. Cummings Road
913 Cummings Road, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1262 sqft
Single Story Home Nice Neighborhood - Single story home. Central Heating & Air . Nicely remodeled kitchen with granite countertops. All laminated wood floors. Home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath. with 2 car garage. Inside laundry room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Covina
1 Unit Available
1938 Covina Blvd
1938 East Covina Boulevard, Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Two-Story Condo in Covina - This is a 2-story, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath located in Covina off of Covina Blvd.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
17 Viewpoint Circle
17 Viewpoint Circle, Pomona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2492 sqft
Beautiful 4Bd 3Bth house in Phillips Ranch - Beautiful 4 bedroom house with 3 bathrooms, and has a large backyard. This home is the quiet Phillips Ranch neighborhood. The home is walking distance from an elementary school.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Covina
1 Unit Available
669 Calvados Avenue
669 South Calvados Avenue, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1284 sqft
SINGLE LEVEL CONDOMINIUM HOME IN COVINA - 1982 BUILT HOME IN COVINA NEAR CITRUS AND WORKMAN. IT OFFERS 3-BEDROOMS, 1 & 3/4 BATHS, LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. STOVE & REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER, 2-CAR GARAGE, CENTRAL HEATING AND COOLING.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
521 n erie st
521 Erie St, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Brand New Construction be the first to live in this new home! (RLNE5785765)

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
1000 S Romney Drive
1000 Romney Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1378 sqft
End unit, Big double door entry, wood floor thru-out the house, very bright and clean. Big open living room to the breakfast room and the kitchen, can see the back yard from anywhere down stairs thru 2 sets of big double glass doors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
1603 Avenida Entrada
1603 Avenida Entrada, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
This One story home is open and Light.There are views from Kitchen window and rear patio

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
1338 Paseo Zacate
1338 Paseo Zacate, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
Beautiful well kept home located in the highly desirable quiet “Via Verde” neighborhood in San Dimas! 3 bedrooms/ 2.5 bathrooms with recent upgrades throughout including fresh paint inside and outside.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lordsburg
1 Unit Available
2317 Bonita Avenue
2317 Bonita Avenue, La Verne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2018 sqft
This darling single level home has been freshly painted interior, new engineered wood flooring throughout, Living room has a fireplace, dining area, kitchen has new counter tops and recessed lighting. Family room/den.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Covina-Valley
1 Unit Available
3908 N Orange Avenue
3908 North Orange Avenue, Vincent, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1034 sqft
Wonderfully maintained 2 bedroom home with designer painting scheme and remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Beautiful original hardwood floors - ceramic tile floors in the bathroom and kitchen. Enormous master bedroom has built-in cabinets.
City Guide for Walnut, CA

Salutations, Left Coast leasers, and welcome to your Walnut, California apartment hunting headquarters! Located in southeastern L.A County 13 miles north of Anaheim, Walnut is a bedroom community that boasts some of the most attractive rentals you’ll find in all of California. Looking to score the apartment of your dreams in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley? Then start poking around the listings in this nifty little apartment guide we’ve assembled, and you’ll be living it up in Walnut befo...

Since Walnut encompasses just 9 square miles. There limited number of 1BR and 2BR rentals – many of which are pet-friendly and come already furnished – are generally available year-round in the $1200-$1500 range. The amenities, meanwhile, tend to be top-notch and usually include walk-in closets, modern interiors, swimming pools, clubhouses, spacious patios, and 1000-plus square foot floor plans. Whatever the Walnut renting market lacks in quantity it more than makes up for in quality. Apartment managers in Walnut typically run credit/background checks on prospective tenants, so hopefully your renting history is free of too many blemishes. If not, you’ll need a respectable cosigner to help land your dream rental in Walnut. Also, be prepared to buck up for a somewhat hefty ($200-$400 minimum) security deposit when you’re ready to seal the deal.

Walnut plays host to a performing and visual arts center, skate park, multiple art and history museums, and tons of open spaces where residents can soak in the beauty of the Valley. Plus, with the rest of Southland just a few miles away, it’s safe to say you’ll never run out of entertainment options while living the good life in Walnut.

So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away for the perfect Walnut, California apartment, and best of luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Walnut, CA

Walnut apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Walnut 1 BedroomsWalnut 2 BedroomsWalnut 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWalnut 3 BedroomsWalnut 3 BedroomsWalnut Accessible ApartmentsWalnut Apartments under $1,800Walnut Apartments under $2,000Walnut Apartments under $2,200
Walnut Apartments with BalconyWalnut Apartments with GarageWalnut Apartments with GarageWalnut Apartments with GymWalnut Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWalnut Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWalnut Apartments with ParkingWalnut Apartments with Parking
Walnut Apartments with PoolWalnut Apartments with PoolWalnut Apartments with Washer-DryerWalnut Apartments with Washer-DryerWalnut Dog Friendly ApartmentsWalnut Furnished ApartmentsWalnut Pet Friendly PlacesWalnut Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CACoto de Caza, CAWest Carson, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Walnut Creek
Diablo Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles