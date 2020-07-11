/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
76 Apartments for rent in Walnut, CA with washer-dryer
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Walnut
20912 Northview Drive
20912 Northview Drive, Walnut, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1811 sqft
This fabulous 3 bed and 2.5 bath home is located in the prestigious Walnut Ridge community. Home has high ceilings, living room and family room on the main floor along with a guest bathroom. Hardwood flooring throughout except two bedrooms.
1 of 71
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Walnut
20017 E Skyline Drive
20017 East Skyline Drive, Walnut, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
4402 sqft
One of a kind 180 degree unobstructed city light view"-MUST SEE!. A bit of Europe to Walnut "BELGATE ESTATE". This exquisite mediterranean style home. lavish in breathtaking 180 city lights and snow capped mountain view .
Results within 1 mile of Walnut
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woodside
2201 Shirlee St
2201 Shirlee Street, West Covina, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
NEW REMODEL, NEAR FILIPINO MARKET AT WEST COVINA - Property Id: 310264 JUST FINISH REMODEL THE WHOLE HOUSE, IN WOOD SIDE VILLAGE NEIGHBORHOOD Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 5 miles of Walnut
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Eastland
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1023 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
19 Units Available
Glendora
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,315
1418 sqft
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
39 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
11 Units Available
San Dimas
eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
923 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Arrow Highway. The modern apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to a community pool and barbecue grill.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
10 Units Available
San Dimas
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,236
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
2 Units Available
San Dimas
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
923 sqft
Nestled between East Arrow Highway and Marchant Park. Lush community featuring bike storage and a manicured courtyard. Residences feature in-unit laundry and private patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
22 Units Available
West Covina Central Business District
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Diamond Bar
22921 Rio Lobos Rd
22921 Rio Lobos Road, Diamond Bar, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
22921 RIO LOBOS RD. DIAMOND BAR 91765 (4 BED / 2 BATH + BONUS ROOM) - Welcome home to Rio Lobos! As you enter you will immediately notice the bright homey feeling this property offers.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Diamond Bar
2320 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. Unit F
2320 Diamond Bar Boulevard, Diamond Bar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
970 sqft
Remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath condo with washer, dryer, refrigerator and dishwasher included. Kitchen has quartz countertops. 2 parking spaces - one garage with storage space and 1 carport. Common swimming pool, 2 jacuzzis and BBQ grills.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Diamond Bar
1338 S Diamond Bar Blvd
1338 Diamond Bar Boulevard, Diamond Bar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1079 sqft
This home is in the prestigious Walnut school district. It has a open space floor plan with plenty of natural light.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
11 Quail Summit Circle
11 Quail Summit Circle, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1817 sqft
Nestled in on a quite cul-de-sac in Phillips Ranch is this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Diamond Bar
2990 Malaga Circle
2990 Malaga Circle, Diamond Bar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1480 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This light and bright turn key End unit is located in one of desirable "Lake Bright" gated community. This highly desirable Walnut Valley Unified school distract neighborhood home with a short distance to market place, restaurants and more.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Rowland Heights
1645 Greencastle Avenue
1645 Greencastle Avenue, Rowland Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1313 sqft
SHARP CLEAN TOWNHOUSE BEING USSED AS 3 BEEDROOMS AND A DEN - COOULD EASILY BE A 4 BEDROOM. GREAT COOVENIENT LOCATION IN THE CENTER OF ROWLAND HEIGHTS.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
San Dimas
1166 St George Dr
1166 Saint George Drive, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1244 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in San Dimas. Amenities included: central air, central heat, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, solar, patio deck, shutters, upgraded flooring, and two car garage.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Covina-Valley
3908 N Orange Avenue
3908 North Orange Avenue, Vincent, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1034 sqft
Wonderfully maintained 2 bedroom home with designer painting scheme and remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Beautiful original hardwood floors - ceramic tile floors in the bathroom and kitchen. Enormous master bedroom has built-in cabinets.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
East Hills
130 S Barranca #107
130 South Barranca Street, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1025 sqft
This sharp single level condo in the 62+ senior community in the Courtyard of South Hills is rare find and perfect for independent senior living. The resident must be 62 years old, second resident must 49+.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
San Dimas
564 Derby Road
564 Derby Road, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
Lovely upstairs Condo. Having 2 Bedrooms, one is the Master Bedroom. 2 full bathrooms. Laminated flooring. Condo is on the second floor, and all on one level. Cozy fireplace in the living room.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Covina
2214 E. Cypress St.
2214 East Cypress Street, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1730 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Plus Loft Home in Covina - -3 Bedroom, Bathroom 2 Story Home with a Loft -Located in a Quiet Neighborhood Only 5 Minutes from Both the 10 and 57 Freeways -New Stove and Dishwasher in Kitchen -Large Kitchen Area with Ample Counter
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Azusa
777 South Citrus Avenue
777 South Citrus Avenue, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
It is the remodeled condo located on the Citrus Ave. The property contains 1 full bed and 1 full bath and a small reading room. Close to Citrus College, Azusa Pacific University, market, CVS, and high school.
Results within 10 miles of Walnut
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
55 Units Available
La Mesa
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,911
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,891
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,744
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
