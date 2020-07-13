196 Apartments for rent in Walnut, CA with parking

Salutations, Left Coast leasers, and welcome to your Walnut, California apartment hunting headquarters! Located in southeastern L.A County 13 miles north of Anaheim, Walnut is a bedroom community that boasts some of the most attractive rentals you’ll find in all of California. Looking to score the apartment of your dreams in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley? Then start poking around the listings in this nifty little apartment guide we’ve assembled, and you’ll be living it up in Walnut befo...

Since Walnut encompasses just 9 square miles. There limited number of 1BR and 2BR rentals – many of which are pet-friendly and come already furnished – are generally available year-round in the $1200-$1500 range. The amenities, meanwhile, tend to be top-notch and usually include walk-in closets, modern interiors, swimming pools, clubhouses, spacious patios, and 1000-plus square foot floor plans. Whatever the Walnut renting market lacks in quantity it more than makes up for in quality. Apartment managers in Walnut typically run credit/background checks on prospective tenants, so hopefully your renting history is free of too many blemishes. If not, you’ll need a respectable cosigner to help land your dream rental in Walnut. Also, be prepared to buck up for a somewhat hefty ($200-$400 minimum) security deposit when you’re ready to seal the deal.

Walnut plays host to a performing and visual arts center, skate park, multiple art and history museums, and tons of open spaces where residents can soak in the beauty of the Valley. Plus, with the rest of Southland just a few miles away, it’s safe to say you’ll never run out of entertainment options while living the good life in Walnut.

So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away for the perfect Walnut, California apartment, and best of luck! See more