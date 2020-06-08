1710 Comstock Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus den. This home is beautifully appointed with 10 Ft. ceilings, all new plank flooring, new carpet in the bedrooms and den. and fresh designer paint color throughout. The floor plan is great. Each bedroom has an en suite bath and are on opposite ends of the home, comfortable for a variety of lifestyles. The large kitchen opens to a family room with a gas fireplace and access to a private rear patio. Perfect for relaxing or entertaining family and friends. There is a separate laundry room, two car garage and central air and heat. Level in from the driveway. No steps. Located on a cul de sac close to the fitness center, main pool and dog park.



The Rossmoor community has so much to offer its residents 55 yrs and older. There are over a hundred clubs for every hobby or interest out there. Community transportation around the grounds and out into Walnut Creek. The Creekside Grill offers up a fine dining experience for the residents and their guests. Three pools, a gym and state of the art fitness center.



* This property will consider your well behaved pet with an additional deposit and conditions.

* Owner pays for water and garbage

* No smoking

* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy

* One year lease at $4295.00 and $4500.00 security deposit

*Tenant responsible for taking care of the rear yard landscaping



Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval



Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval

Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)



For additional view information, and to schedule a viewing please call Jill Goolsby at 925-658-1415 x 5



Jill Goolsby CalBRE #01849474

925-658-1415 x 5

Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $4,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.