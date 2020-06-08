All apartments in Walnut Creek
Find more places like 1710 Comstock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walnut Creek, CA
/
1710 Comstock Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:36 PM

1710 Comstock Drive

1710 Comstock Drive · (925) 290-6055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Walnut Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1710 Comstock Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94595
Rossmoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2302 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus den. This home is beautifully appointed with 10 Ft. ceilings, all new plank flooring, new carpet in the bedrooms and den. and fresh designer paint color throughout. The floor plan is great. Each bedroom has an en suite bath and are on opposite ends of the home, comfortable for a variety of lifestyles. The large kitchen opens to a family room with a gas fireplace and access to a private rear patio. Perfect for relaxing or entertaining family and friends. There is a separate laundry room, two car garage and central air and heat. Level in from the driveway. No steps. Located on a cul de sac close to the fitness center, main pool and dog park.

The Rossmoor community has so much to offer its residents 55 yrs and older. There are over a hundred clubs for every hobby or interest out there. Community transportation around the grounds and out into Walnut Creek. The Creekside Grill offers up a fine dining experience for the residents and their guests. Three pools, a gym and state of the art fitness center.

* This property will consider your well behaved pet with an additional deposit and conditions.
* Owner pays for water and garbage
* No smoking
* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy
* One year lease at $4295.00 and $4500.00 security deposit
*Tenant responsible for taking care of the rear yard landscaping

Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval

Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval
Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)

For additional view information, and to schedule a viewing please call Jill Goolsby at 925-658-1415 x 5

Jill Goolsby CalBRE #01849474
925-658-1415 x 5
Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $4,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Comstock Drive have any available units?
1710 Comstock Drive has a unit available for $4,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 Comstock Drive have?
Some of 1710 Comstock Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Comstock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Comstock Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Comstock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1710 Comstock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1710 Comstock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1710 Comstock Drive does offer parking.
Does 1710 Comstock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 Comstock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Comstock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1710 Comstock Drive has a pool.
Does 1710 Comstock Drive have accessible units?
No, 1710 Comstock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Comstock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1710 Comstock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1710 Comstock Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Carmel House
1756 Carmel Dr
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave
Walnut Creek, CA 94598
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Vaya
1800 Lacassie Ave
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Creekside Terrace
1390 Creekside Dr
Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Similar Pages

Walnut Creek 1 BedroomsWalnut Creek 2 Bedrooms
Walnut Creek Apartments with ParkingWalnut Creek Apartments with Pool
Walnut Creek Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Walnut Creek
Diablo Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity