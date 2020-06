Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher hot tub some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

Available 07/15/20 Beautiful downtown Walnut Creek (1st flr) - Property Id: 103374



Location Location Location..



A few minutes walk to all shops and restaurants near all financial institutions and groceries. top rated schools and bart near parks and trails. this location has it all!!!



Tucked away in most sought after private location in Walnut Creek but steps away from.. Everything



Shopping Shopping Shopping

Restaurants

Music venues

Grocery shopping

New Public Library

Salons/spa

Nightlife

Bart

Public transportation

Freeways

Financial Institutions

Parks

Top rateds schools



This is your new home you will have everything you need in a private secure location. Make an appointment today!!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103374

Property Id 103374



(RLNE5850843)