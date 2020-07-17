All apartments in Walnut Creek
1140 Roxie Lane

1140 Roxie Lane · (925) 956-7921
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1140 Roxie Lane, Walnut Creek, CA 94597

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1140 Roxie Lane - 1142 Roxie Lane · Avail. now

$3,295

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing Rebuilt from Grounds Up, SS Appliances, Massive Duet, Garage, Storage, Laundry Onsite... 1142 - Immaculately rebuilt 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Townhouse after a fire (about 10 years back) in the heart of Walnut Creek

The open floor-plan includes a dining area and a living room, an extra bedroom upstairs with its own private bathroom which could be utilized as a playroom, a magnificent kitchen island to be used as a breakfast nook with some trendy bar stools.

Beautifully redone kitchen with stainless steel top-notch appliances, 2 rooms with one containing its own full bathroom.

Private laundry for this flat inside a garage that fits one car. A second car can be parked in tandem in the driveway.

A massive storage room right off the kitchen toward the back of the apartment. Nicely fenced, modest sized yard on the side of the flat.

71 Walk-score ranks this property very walk-able and bike-able. The property is about a 10 minute bike ride to Pleasant Hill BART station for a 40 minute commute to downtown SF

$3500 Deposit

Trash is included in the rent

Kindly review the business side of things below:

COVID-19 INFO: This unit is sanitized, all handles, doorknobs, etc. have been wiped down with isopropal alcohol and the walls have been repainted! We will meet you at the building, open the door for you and you can tour the apartment without anyone else in the apartment while we wait outside. We have your health and safety in mind at all times.

For a showing please see contact info at the bottom. We are now taking applications.

1) Please use our easy online method, the application fees don’t go to us and must be paid through the LINK BELOW before they can be processed. One Application per person over the age of 18 please.

2) All supporting documents such as pay-stubs, IDs, current and past rental history with phone numbers should be attached to the online application to expedite the processing of the application.

3) Submitting an application will require paying an application fee. This fee won't be refunded whether a full or partial credit check is processed or not since the company we contract with does not issue refunds and the money goes to them and not us. If you genuinely like the apartment, please apply. We don't benefit from your application fees and we encourage people not to randomly apply and pay an application fee that they cannot recover.

4) We are 100% transparent and believe in full disclosures. Every once in a while an error may creep into one of our advertisements even after we proof and re-proof an ad. We in no way intend to make any misrepresentations and will correct any errors as soon as we are notified. A discrepancy is extremely rare, however, BEMG is not liable if any such errors appear in our advertisement or creates an inconvenience for you.

5) All square footage is approximate. At times pictures may be of a similar unit and not necessarily of the unit being advertised (we may have more than one apartment available). When in doubt, please ask questions until you are fully satisfied.

6) We look at all applications on a first come, first serve basis based on qualifications. We are an equal opportunity housing provider.

7) Upon being approved, we require a holding deposit (by 1pm of the next business day) which is part of your move-in deposit so we can hold the apartment for you. At that time, we remove the ad (if it's the only unit available) and email you a lease.

8) We structure the lease so that the lease end date is no later than the beginning/end of the Summer and they'd be renewable again for a year at the anniversary date.

9) Proof of renters insurance is required, this is inexpensive and protects both parties.

Thank you for your attention to all of the above. The staff at Bay’s Elite Management is here to help, we look forward to working with you and serving your needs! 01322384

PLEASE RESPOND TO CONTACTS BELOW AND NOT VIA CRAIGSLIST EMAIL. THE INBOX IS NOT MONITORED REGULARLY AND WILL DELAY A RESPONSE. THANK YOU.

Showing:
Please email or text and we can meet up and show it.

Apply:
https://bay.appfolio.com/listings/detail/623d4fd4-81f6-4a7d-bfc1-c0d815eda1a0

Video Tour:
Coming Soon

----
pedram

(RLNE2252667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 Roxie Lane have any available units?
1140 Roxie Lane has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
Is 1140 Roxie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1140 Roxie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 Roxie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1140 Roxie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut Creek.
Does 1140 Roxie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1140 Roxie Lane offers parking.
Does 1140 Roxie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1140 Roxie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 Roxie Lane have a pool?
No, 1140 Roxie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1140 Roxie Lane have accessible units?
No, 1140 Roxie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 Roxie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 Roxie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1140 Roxie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1140 Roxie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
