rossmoor
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:01 PM
215 Apartments for rent in Rossmoor, Walnut Creek, CA
Last updated July 22 at 05:49 AM
3 Units Available
The Meridian
141 Flora Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,149
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Storage units, firepits and a pool are some amenities at the pet-friendly apartment community. Homes feature wood floors and spacious closets. Easy access to I-680 and less than a mile from downtown Walnut Creek.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3379 Tice Creek
3379 Tice Creek Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1250 sqft
Debra Barth - Agt: 925-7882104 - 55 Year or Older to Live in Rossmoor. This Home is Staged in photos it is not a furnished rental.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1361 Singingwood Ct
1361 Singingwood Court, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1162 sqft
Rebecca Palomo - Agt: 925-3248100 - Beautifully furnished Sequoia Wrap. Move-in and experience Rossmoor and it's amenities. The home has lovely updates and a large enclosed side balcony. Senior adult community, age 55 or older.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1840 Tice Creek Dr
1840 Tice Creek Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1237 sqft
Nicole Nielsen - Agt: 925-382-8801 - Beautiful Rare lease in the Waterford. Wesbury model. New paint and carpet. End unit so the Dining room is extra large. 2bedroom 2 bath. Please adhere to the Covid Guidelines, see associated docs.
Results within 1 mile of Rossmoor
Last updated July 18 at 01:03 PM
1 Unit Available
1944 Meadow Road
1944 Meadow Road, Castle Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1944 Meadow Road in Castle Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Rossmoor
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,040
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,133
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,780
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1081 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,045
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to downtown Walnut Creek. Large condo-style apartments with expansive windows and in-unit laundry. Property offers a private landscaped courtyard and a 24/7 fitness center. Multiple on-site retail and dining options.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,487
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,105
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,960
1098 sqft
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
48 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,422
965 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
38 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,189
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,460
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1244 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
9 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,421
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,197
947 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
5 Units Available
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,885
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
915 sqft
Modern apartments with expansive layouts and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants get access to a pool. Run or cycle along Iron Horse Regional Trail during free time. Near Walnut Creek BART station.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
27 Units Available
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,818
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,091
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
799 sqft
Bright apartments near I-680 with garden views. Recently renovated with air conditioning. Granite counters. Private balcony or patio with additional storage. Community has swimming pool and courtyard. Off-street parking.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,590
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,369
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,662
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,819
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,594
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
100 Boyd
100 Boyd Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The City of Pleasant Hill is a major suburb that was included on 24/7 Wall Street's list of 'America's 50 Best Cities to Live' and 100 Boyd boasts the perfect location right in the heart of downtown.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
87 Units Available
Vaya
1800 Lacassie Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,475
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,969
1084 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, wine fridges and two-tone cabinets. Community features a resort-style pool, fitness center and sky deck. Prime location close to shopping and dining options.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Creekside Terrace
1390 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Come visit this garden style apartment community, we are located on the Creekside Drive of beautiful Walnut Creek.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Reserve at Walnut Creek
1011 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,950
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
950 sqft
Minutes from the BART stations and various employers. A community with a large pool and sundeck, fitness center and fantastic views. Pet-friendly. Spacious interiors with modern updates. Just a block from the Iron Horse Trail.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
The Bridge at Walnut Creek
1435 Creekside Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,210
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1050 sqft
Minutes from downtown and the Iron Horse Trail. Some of the largest units in the area. On-site amenities include a large pool, grilling area and dog park. Modern fitness center available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,678
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,102
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
16 Units Available
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
938 sqft
SELF-GUIDED ONSITE TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
