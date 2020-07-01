All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 766 Silver Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
766 Silver Drive
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

766 Silver Drive

766 Silver Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

766 Silver Drive, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
766 Silver Drive Available 01/15/20 Coming Soon! 766 Silver Drive, Vista - 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath 1,225 sq.ft. Three story town-home located in the Vista De Vista community. Remodeled Unit, New kitchen & bath cabinets with beautiful new quartz counter tops. New Kitchen & Dinning room flooring & New Paint thru-out. Spacious living room features cozy fireplace. Dinning room has slider door to balcony. Kitchen, Living Room, Dinning room and 1/2 bath located on second level. 2 Beds & Full bath located on 3 level. Master bedroom has slider with balcony. Dual vanities in master bath. Spacious two car garage with washer/dryer hook ups & plenty of room for storage. MUST SEE!

** Still undergoing renovations ** more photos coming soon**

No smoking
Renters Insurance required
Pets on Approval
1 Year Lease
Tenant Pays all Utilities
Must bring washer/dryer

Rent: $1,950
Deposit: $2,250
Processing Fee: $50.00

To schedule an appointment Call 760-585-1755
Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee: $35.00 ea. adult

(RLNE5366962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 766 Silver Drive have any available units?
766 Silver Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 766 Silver Drive have?
Some of 766 Silver Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 766 Silver Drive currently offering any rent specials?
766 Silver Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 766 Silver Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 766 Silver Drive is pet friendly.
Does 766 Silver Drive offer parking?
Yes, 766 Silver Drive offers parking.
Does 766 Silver Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 766 Silver Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 766 Silver Drive have a pool?
No, 766 Silver Drive does not have a pool.
Does 766 Silver Drive have accessible units?
No, 766 Silver Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 766 Silver Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 766 Silver Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St
Vista, CA 92084
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave
Vista, CA 92084

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Apartments with ParkingVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College