Amenities
766 Silver Drive Available 01/15/20 Coming Soon! 766 Silver Drive, Vista - 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath 1,225 sq.ft. Three story town-home located in the Vista De Vista community. Remodeled Unit, New kitchen & bath cabinets with beautiful new quartz counter tops. New Kitchen & Dinning room flooring & New Paint thru-out. Spacious living room features cozy fireplace. Dinning room has slider door to balcony. Kitchen, Living Room, Dinning room and 1/2 bath located on second level. 2 Beds & Full bath located on 3 level. Master bedroom has slider with balcony. Dual vanities in master bath. Spacious two car garage with washer/dryer hook ups & plenty of room for storage. MUST SEE!
** Still undergoing renovations ** more photos coming soon**
No smoking
Renters Insurance required
Pets on Approval
1 Year Lease
Tenant Pays all Utilities
Must bring washer/dryer
Rent: $1,950
Deposit: $2,250
Processing Fee: $50.00
To schedule an appointment Call 760-585-1755
Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee: $35.00 ea. adult
