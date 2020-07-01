Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

766 Silver Drive Available 01/15/20 Coming Soon! 766 Silver Drive, Vista - 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath 1,225 sq.ft. Three story town-home located in the Vista De Vista community. Remodeled Unit, New kitchen & bath cabinets with beautiful new quartz counter tops. New Kitchen & Dinning room flooring & New Paint thru-out. Spacious living room features cozy fireplace. Dinning room has slider door to balcony. Kitchen, Living Room, Dinning room and 1/2 bath located on second level. 2 Beds & Full bath located on 3 level. Master bedroom has slider with balcony. Dual vanities in master bath. Spacious two car garage with washer/dryer hook ups & plenty of room for storage. MUST SEE!



** Still undergoing renovations ** more photos coming soon**



No smoking

Renters Insurance required

Pets on Approval

1 Year Lease

Tenant Pays all Utilities

Must bring washer/dryer



Rent: $1,950

Deposit: $2,250

Processing Fee: $50.00



To schedule an appointment Call 760-585-1755

Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com

Application Fee: $35.00 ea. adult



