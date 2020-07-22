727 Melrose Place

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking e-payments garage

Roomy 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has fresh paint and is ready to be occupied. Fireplace in living room. Fenced back yard. 2 Car Garage, plus room for RV parking! Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal. Your dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of PetScreening.com, available through our application process.



Contact Cesy Cruz, Cal DRE #01789608, 760-670-4957 or copy and paste:



https://palomarpm.appfolio.com/listings/detail/73ea2668-bc98-4a10-98d9-02b9b590161c



THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.



Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required.



If you are interested in buying or selling a home, let Palomar Property Services help!



Amenities: Air Conditioning, 2 Car Garage, Dishwasher, Fenced Yard, Fireplace, Microwave, Refrigerator, RV Parking, Storage on Property, Washer/Dryer Hookups in Unit