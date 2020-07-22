All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 727 Melrose Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
727 Melrose Place
Last updated March 27 2020 at 1:08 AM

727 Melrose Place

727 Melrose Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

727 Melrose Place, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
e-payments
garage
Roomy 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has fresh paint and is ready to be occupied. Fireplace in living room. Fenced back yard. 2 Car Garage, plus room for RV parking! Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal. Your dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of PetScreening.com, available through our application process.

Contact Cesy Cruz, Cal DRE #01789608, 760-670-4957 or copy and paste:

https://palomarpm.appfolio.com/listings/detail/73ea2668-bc98-4a10-98d9-02b9b590161c

THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home, let Palomar Property Services help!

Amenities: Air Conditioning, 2 Car Garage, Dishwasher, Fenced Yard, Fireplace, Microwave, Refrigerator, RV Parking, Storage on Property, Washer/Dryer Hookups in Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Melrose Place have any available units?
727 Melrose Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 Melrose Place have?
Some of 727 Melrose Place's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Melrose Place currently offering any rent specials?
727 Melrose Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Melrose Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 727 Melrose Place is pet friendly.
Does 727 Melrose Place offer parking?
Yes, 727 Melrose Place offers parking.
Does 727 Melrose Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 Melrose Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Melrose Place have a pool?
No, 727 Melrose Place does not have a pool.
Does 727 Melrose Place have accessible units?
No, 727 Melrose Place does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Melrose Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 Melrose Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St
Vista, CA 92084
The Rylan
100 Main St
Vista, CA 92083
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista
Vista, CA 92084
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace
Vista, CA 92084
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave
Vista, CA 92084

Similar Pages

Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsVista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsVista Pet Friendly Apartments
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACosta Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMission Viejo, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College