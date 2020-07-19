All apartments in Vista
629 N. CITRUS AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

629 N. CITRUS AVENUE

629 North Citrus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

629 North Citrus Avenue, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
629 N. CITRUS AVENUE Available 03/15/19 2 BDRM DUPLEX NEAR EVERYTHING! 629 N. CITRUS - This 2bdrm duplex will not last long! Located off Vista Village Drive, near schools, shopping, restaurants and freeway! Your new home includes: stove, refrigerator,washer/dryer and a detached garage. Nice sized bedrooms with plenty of inside storage. Private fenced in yard. Owner does provide a gardener and pays water. Tenant to pay SDG&E, phone and cable. Owner will consider a small to medium sized dog or cat. Deposit will be increased by $500.00.

Must have good credit! (600+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5085.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice

(RLNE4751187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 N. CITRUS AVENUE have any available units?
629 N. CITRUS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 N. CITRUS AVENUE have?
Some of 629 N. CITRUS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 N. CITRUS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
629 N. CITRUS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 N. CITRUS AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 629 N. CITRUS AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 629 N. CITRUS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 629 N. CITRUS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 629 N. CITRUS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 629 N. CITRUS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 N. CITRUS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 629 N. CITRUS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 629 N. CITRUS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 629 N. CITRUS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 629 N. CITRUS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 N. CITRUS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
