629 N. CITRUS AVENUE Available 03/15/19 2 BDRM DUPLEX NEAR EVERYTHING! 629 N. CITRUS - This 2bdrm duplex will not last long! Located off Vista Village Drive, near schools, shopping, restaurants and freeway! Your new home includes: stove, refrigerator,washer/dryer and a detached garage. Nice sized bedrooms with plenty of inside storage. Private fenced in yard. Owner does provide a gardener and pays water. Tenant to pay SDG&E, phone and cable. Owner will consider a small to medium sized dog or cat. Deposit will be increased by $500.00.



Must have good credit! (600+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5085.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies



Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice



