452 Pina Lane STUDIO Guest House.

Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included pool air conditioning microwave internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

452 Pina Lane: GATED STUDIO Guest House, INCLUDES UTILITIES - This is a charming studio house with one bathroom at 400 square feet in Vista! The studio guest house is located on the property with the Owners living in the Main House. Features include AIR CONDITIONING, use to the pool, a shared washer and dryer, some furnishings (black sofa, dining table, large bookshelf/murphy bed), outdoor storage shed,



Appliances include a gas range, and a fridge (microwave upon request). ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, EXCEPT CABLE and INTERNET. No pets allowed. Maximum 11 month lease to start.



Tenant is required to park on the street (close to house). Applicants are required to have a minimum of 650 FICO score for this home.



Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com



Ambassador Property Management

BRE# 02006674



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5486510)