Vista, CA
404 Adobe Estates Dr.
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

404 Adobe Estates Dr.

404 Adobe Estates Drive · No Longer Available
Location

404 Adobe Estates Drive, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning Vista Single Story View Home! - Located in the desirable gated community of Laurel Point, this gorgeous 4 bed 2.5 bath single story home is sure to please. Open & bright floor plan with features that include a spacious kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, center island w/ breakfast bar, under cabinet lighting, HUGE walk in pantry and abundant storage space. Family room with builtin's, ceiling fan and double slider that opens to the patio and a gorgeous view! Large master retreat with direct patio access and massive bathroom. Two additional bedrooms each with their own private baths, separate den/office at entry that could be used for a 4th bedroom, large mud room and laundry room off the garage. Covered patio, separate gathering area and easy care yard perfect for entertaining. Private & quiet community near sports park, playgrounds and hiking trails which lead to Guajome National Park which includes 17 acres of open space. Perfect for enjoying the best in indoor & outdoor living! Don't let this one get away!

Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking
Pets on Approval and increased deposit

Rent: $ 3300.00
Deposit: $ 3600.00
Processing Fee: $50.00

Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

Please call 760-585-1700 to inquire about the property.

(RLNE5182455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Adobe Estates Dr. have any available units?
404 Adobe Estates Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 Adobe Estates Dr. have?
Some of 404 Adobe Estates Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Adobe Estates Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
404 Adobe Estates Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Adobe Estates Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Adobe Estates Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 404 Adobe Estates Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 404 Adobe Estates Dr. offers parking.
Does 404 Adobe Estates Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Adobe Estates Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Adobe Estates Dr. have a pool?
No, 404 Adobe Estates Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 404 Adobe Estates Dr. have accessible units?
No, 404 Adobe Estates Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Adobe Estates Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Adobe Estates Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

