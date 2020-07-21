321 Beaumont Drive

Amenities

Available August 7, 2019 (possibly sooner)



Beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, including downstairs bedroom and full bath. 2400sq ft! Bedrooms include closets and ceiling fans. Master bedroom suite is expansive with attached bathroom featuring dual sinks as well as dual closets. Features include hardwood hickory floors, plantation shutters throughout, granite kitchen counters, and balcony off front bedrooms.



The backyard is an entertainer's delight with outside fireplace and patio. Yard is fully irrigated including 7 avocado and 5 citrus trees. Gardener included in rental price.



Newer HVAC system and water heater. Tons of storage with approximately 800 square feet of stand-up storage in unfinished basement.



Ideal location for Camp Pendleton or MCAS Miramar service members. Wonderful neighborhood situated in a quiet cul-de-sac. Walking distance to Beaumont Elementary School. You can watch Brengle Terrace Park fireworks from your own yard. Easy access to Hwy. 78, Sprinter, close-by shopping, Krikorian Theaters, The Wave Waterpark, restaurants and schools.



Rent - $2995 includes regular landscape maintenance. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Sorry, No Section 8.



Application Process



$40 application fee per adult. All adults age 18 years and older must complete a rental application. All applicants must provide application package consisting of a photo ID, proof of income, and their application fee. Once all of these items are received we will process the applicants in a first come first served order.



Lease Signing Process



If applicants are approved by owner, Derrod Property Management will offer them a lease with general terms and conditions. If after review of these general lease terms and conditions the applicants want to proceed with the creation and signing of the lease, they will be required to pay Derrod Property Management a $200 non-refundable lease creation fee. If the applicants successfully sign the lease within 48 hours of being sent to them, the $200 non-refundable lease creation fee will be applied to the tenant's security deposit in full. If the tenants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours they will forfeit the lease creation fee and Derrod Property Management will retain the $200 for their time spent in preparing the requested lease that went unsigned by the applicants. Please know that the very last thing we want to do is take your $200 and not rent to approved applicants. If you are fully approved we want you!!! If approved applicants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours, Derrod Property Management reserves the right to move on to the next applicant in line.



For further information or to schedule a showing please contact



Derrod Properties

(619) 948-4029

CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422