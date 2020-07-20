All apartments in Vista
2573 Magellan Ln
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

2573 Magellan Ln

2573 Magellan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2573 Magellan Lane, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

Spacious Single Story home in the Shadowridge Community - Beautiful single story home with an open floor plan in a great neighborhood. This home boasts high ceilings, formal living and dining room, and was recently painted. The master bath has his and her sinks, a giant walk in closet, and separate bath and shower. The sliding glass door in the master bedroom gives you access to the well maintained back yard for your morning coffee or weekend BBQ's. There is a 2 car attached garage, laundry room w/washer&dryer included, and ample room to entertain family and friends.

Located just 5 minutes from Shadow Ridge Golf Course, great hiking, Buena Vista High School, Melrose Shopping Plaza with tons of shops and restaurants, and more!

Terms:
1 Year Minimum Lease
Move in Costs: Security Dep. & 1st Months Rent
Tenants Pay All Utilities
Landscaping Included
Sorry, No Pets Allowed

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858) 755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3235579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2573 Magellan Ln have any available units?
2573 Magellan Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2573 Magellan Ln have?
Some of 2573 Magellan Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2573 Magellan Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2573 Magellan Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2573 Magellan Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2573 Magellan Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 2573 Magellan Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2573 Magellan Ln offers parking.
Does 2573 Magellan Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2573 Magellan Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2573 Magellan Ln have a pool?
No, 2573 Magellan Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2573 Magellan Ln have accessible units?
No, 2573 Magellan Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2573 Magellan Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2573 Magellan Ln has units with dishwashers.
