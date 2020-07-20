2573 Magellan Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious Single Story home in the Shadowridge Community - Beautiful single story home with an open floor plan in a great neighborhood. This home boasts high ceilings, formal living and dining room, and was recently painted. The master bath has his and her sinks, a giant walk in closet, and separate bath and shower. The sliding glass door in the master bedroom gives you access to the well maintained back yard for your morning coffee or weekend BBQ's. There is a 2 car attached garage, laundry room w/washer&dryer included, and ample room to entertain family and friends.



Located just 5 minutes from Shadow Ridge Golf Course, great hiking, Buena Vista High School, Melrose Shopping Plaza with tons of shops and restaurants, and more!



Terms:

1 Year Minimum Lease

Move in Costs: Security Dep. & 1st Months Rent

Tenants Pay All Utilities

Landscaping Included

Sorry, No Pets Allowed



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858) 755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained.*



