Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated air conditioning e-payments

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking e-payments garage

213 Nevada Ave Available 05/01/19 2BR 1 BA Single Level Duplex. Fenced, Private Back Yard. Garage. - Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex, tucked into a little corner of Vista. Newer flooring and upgraded bathrooms. Single car garage + uncovered parking, fenced, private backyard. Pay your rent online via user-friendly portal, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day!



Please call Alysia Dale, CalDRE# 02004409, at (760) 670-4957 for more information



Tenant pays SDGE. Owner pays water. Renters Liability Insurance Required.



Thinking about buying a home? Let PALOMAR PROPERTY SERVICES help you get pre-qualified!



(RLNE4825647)