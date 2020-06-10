All apartments in Vista
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

213 Nevada Ave

213 Nevada Ave · No Longer Available
Location

213 Nevada Ave, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
e-payments
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
garage
213 Nevada Ave Available 05/01/19 2BR 1 BA Single Level Duplex. Fenced, Private Back Yard. Garage. - Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex, tucked into a little corner of Vista. Newer flooring and upgraded bathrooms. Single car garage + uncovered parking, fenced, private backyard. Pay your rent online via user-friendly portal, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day!

Please call Alysia Dale, CalDRE# 02004409, at (760) 670-4957 for more information

Tenant pays SDGE. Owner pays water. Renters Liability Insurance Required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let PALOMAR PROPERTY SERVICES help you get pre-qualified!

(RLNE4825647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Nevada Ave have any available units?
213 Nevada Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Nevada Ave have?
Some of 213 Nevada Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Nevada Ave currently offering any rent specials?
213 Nevada Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Nevada Ave pet-friendly?
No, 213 Nevada Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 213 Nevada Ave offer parking?
Yes, 213 Nevada Ave offers parking.
Does 213 Nevada Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Nevada Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Nevada Ave have a pool?
No, 213 Nevada Ave does not have a pool.
Does 213 Nevada Ave have accessible units?
No, 213 Nevada Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Nevada Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Nevada Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
