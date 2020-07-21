2068 Bravado Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 BR+DEN, 3 BA House with 2 Car Garage in Shadowridge available now! - Stunning 2 story, 3 Bedroom+Den, 3 bath, single family home in the highly desirable Heritage/Legends Shadowridge community.



This home has direct access 2-car garage. Full-Size Washer & Dryer Included. Fully equipped kitchen with light oak cabinetry. Impressive interior with fireplace, natural light, expansive ceilings and open floor plan. Central A/C & Heat. NEW FLOORING throughout! New Paint. Large Master bedroom with spacious closets. Master Bath has Dual Sinks, Soaking Tub and Separate Shower. Linen closet in hallway. Private fully enclosed backyard.



Close to shopping, restaurants, banks, business offices, Shadowridge Country Club, Buena Vista community park within walking distance, and the Vista Unified School District (Breeze Hill Elementary School, Madison Middle School and Rancho Buena Vista High School).



12 Month Lease. Pets Conditional with Deposit. No Smoking. Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History a Must! Residents pay water, gas/electricity and must carry renters insurance. Home can accommodates 2 vehicles in garage . Parking pass for guest. Additional parking along Antigua Drive or outside of community.



Located within easy access to Hwy 78, I-15, I-5 freeways and just minutes from the beaches and downtown San Diego.



Call or text Sandra at 858-750-9118 or email at sandra@dandmpropertymanagement to set up private tour today!



No Cats Allowed



