Last updated July 23 2019

2068 Bravado Street

2068 Bravado Street · No Longer Available
Location

2068 Bravado Street, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
in unit laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 BR+DEN, 3 BA House with 2 Car Garage in Shadowridge available now! - Stunning 2 story, 3 Bedroom+Den, 3 bath, single family home in the highly desirable Heritage/Legends Shadowridge community.

This home has direct access 2-car garage. Full-Size Washer & Dryer Included. Fully equipped kitchen with light oak cabinetry. Impressive interior with fireplace, natural light, expansive ceilings and open floor plan. Central A/C & Heat. NEW FLOORING throughout! New Paint. Large Master bedroom with spacious closets. Master Bath has Dual Sinks, Soaking Tub and Separate Shower. Linen closet in hallway. Private fully enclosed backyard.

Close to shopping, restaurants, banks, business offices, Shadowridge Country Club, Buena Vista community park within walking distance, and the Vista Unified School District (Breeze Hill Elementary School, Madison Middle School and Rancho Buena Vista High School).

12 Month Lease. Pets Conditional with Deposit. No Smoking. Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History a Must! Residents pay water, gas/electricity and must carry renters insurance. Home can accommodates 2 vehicles in garage . Parking pass for guest. Additional parking along Antigua Drive or outside of community.

Located within easy access to Hwy 78, I-15, I-5 freeways and just minutes from the beaches and downtown San Diego.

Call or text Sandra at 858-750-9118 or email at sandra@dandmpropertymanagement to set up private tour today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4572607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2068 Bravado Street have any available units?
2068 Bravado Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2068 Bravado Street have?
Some of 2068 Bravado Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2068 Bravado Street currently offering any rent specials?
2068 Bravado Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2068 Bravado Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2068 Bravado Street is pet friendly.
Does 2068 Bravado Street offer parking?
Yes, 2068 Bravado Street offers parking.
Does 2068 Bravado Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2068 Bravado Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2068 Bravado Street have a pool?
No, 2068 Bravado Street does not have a pool.
Does 2068 Bravado Street have accessible units?
No, 2068 Bravado Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2068 Bravado Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2068 Bravado Street does not have units with dishwashers.
