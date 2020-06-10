2050 Ridgeline Ave

Amenities

Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom + office in great location - Here is a 3 bedroom with office, 3 bath home with a 3 car garage. Approx. 2300 sq ft. This home features many upgrades to the kitchen, baths, plumbing, and flooring. Shows like a Model home and is turnkey. Bedroom closets have been re-built by California closets. Custom cabinets and epoxy flooring in garage. The backyard was custom designed and includes sprinkler system, custom spa, BBQ, and fire pit. Laundry room is located on the first floor for easy access. Recessed lighting, no hands faucet in the kitchen and so much more!!! Great location in cul de sac! Available mid April. No pets will be allowed.



Contact us today to schedule a showing! Due to remote working situations, phone calls to the office will NOT be returned. Email only.



We are conducting in-person showings at this time but from a distance. We would also be happy to do a virtual walkthrough or record a video walkthrough for you.



DRE #02035049



(RLNE2087840)