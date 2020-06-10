All apartments in Vista
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

2050 Ridgeline Ave

2050 Ridgeline Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2050 Ridgeline Avenue, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom + office in great location - Here is a 3 bedroom with office, 3 bath home with a 3 car garage. Approx. 2300 sq ft. This home features many upgrades to the kitchen, baths, plumbing, and flooring. Shows like a Model home and is turnkey. Bedroom closets have been re-built by California closets. Custom cabinets and epoxy flooring in garage. The backyard was custom designed and includes sprinkler system, custom spa, BBQ, and fire pit. Laundry room is located on the first floor for easy access. Recessed lighting, no hands faucet in the kitchen and so much more!!! Great location in cul de sac! Available mid April. No pets will be allowed.

Contact us today to schedule a showing! Due to remote working situations, phone calls to the office will NOT be returned. Email only.

We are conducting in-person showings at this time but from a distance. We would also be happy to do a virtual walkthrough or record a video walkthrough for you.

DRE #02035049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2087840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2050 Ridgeline Ave have any available units?
2050 Ridgeline Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2050 Ridgeline Ave have?
Some of 2050 Ridgeline Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2050 Ridgeline Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2050 Ridgeline Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2050 Ridgeline Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2050 Ridgeline Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 2050 Ridgeline Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2050 Ridgeline Ave offers parking.
Does 2050 Ridgeline Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2050 Ridgeline Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 Ridgeline Ave have a pool?
No, 2050 Ridgeline Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2050 Ridgeline Ave have accessible units?
No, 2050 Ridgeline Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2050 Ridgeline Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2050 Ridgeline Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
